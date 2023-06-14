The city of Aurora is planning to buy Geauga Lake and the former SeaWorld property.
Announced in a proposal by Aurora Mayor Ann Wormer Benjamin at a June 12 city council meeting, the city would pay about $4.5 million to Industrial Commercial Properties to acquire Geauga Lake and 40 acres of lakefront land that was once SeaWorld. Founded in 1887, Geauga Lake permanently closed after its 2007 season. It then operated as Wildwater Kingdom through the 2016 season, with that portion also closing permanently after the season. It has sat unused since.
The proposed project hopes to develop the acreage into a public park with a pool, beach, non-motorized boat access and other amenities. Some of the existing structures from SeaWorld, including the aquarium, would be repurposed, Wormer Benjamin said. Plans could evolve throughout the process.
Should the purchase proceed, Wormer Benjamin said the city would spend $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the remainder of the money coming out of the city’s budget. She said that $2.5 million would be paid this year, and the other $2 million would be due by Jan. 15, 2024. Taxes will not be increased for the purchase, she said.
“I believe this is an incredible opportunity to preserve this area for generations to come, and to guarantee our residents (have) lake access and a destination that is going to be one of the gems of Northeast Ohio,” Wormer Benjamin said. “It also allows us to preserve this beautiful area and protect it from residential development.”
Additionally, plans call for ICP to build a public trail or boardwalk around Geauga Lake called the “Lake Loop,” Wormer Benjamin said. Upon completion, the Lake Loop would be owned and maintained by the city. She added ICP in Mayfield Heights would also pay “a substantial portion” of the demolition costs in Bainbridge Township, up to $800,000. If the cost is less than that, Aurora would receive a credit for the difference.
“Geauga Lake Park and SeaWorld, then Wildwater Kingdom, were fixtures in our community for decades, allowing all of us to enjoy the beautiful lake and its environments,” Wormer Benjamin said. “We all felt the loss when the parks closed, and we were cut off from enjoying the lake. Now, with this acquisition and project, we’re taking our lake back.”
Wormer Benjamin said the proposed purchase also helps increase greenspace and manage development in Aurora.
“In the last 10 years, with your support, the city has purchased over 200 acres of land to protect it from development,” she said. “The Geauga Lake purchase is consistent with that strategy. ... We expect to tackle this project in stages, but demolition should proceed promptly.”
Site work is expected to begin within 12 months after demolition.
“We’re at this exciting point in the city’s development after several years of negotiation with ICP,” Wormer Benjamin said. “I greatly look forward to these plans becoming a reality.”