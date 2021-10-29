Yossi Klein Halevi, The New York Times bestselling author, journalist and thinker, will be the featured keynote speaker at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Virtual Breakfast for Israel from 8 to 9 a.m. Nov. 30.
Halevi writes for leading newspapers and magazines, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The Atlantic. He is also the author of four books, including “Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor,” which The Wall Street Journal called “profound and original.”
In “Letters,” Halevi reaches toward his Jerusalem-based Palestinian neighbors as he explores how the conflict looks through Israeli eyes. Later editions of the book include 50 pages of responses from Palestinians and others throughout the Arab and Muslim world.
A senior fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute, Halevi and Imam Abdullah Antepli co-direct the Muslim Leadership Initiative, which teaches emerging young Muslim American leaders about Judaism, Jewish identity, and Israel.
Halevi’s other books have received awards and praise, including “Like Dreamers: The Story of the Israeli Paratroopers Who Reunited Jerusalem” and “Divided a Nation,” which won the Everett Family Jewish Book of the Year Award and the RUSA Sophie Brody Medal.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, JNF-USA has delivered first-class virtual content to our communities,” Breakfast for Israel co-chair Robert Singer said in a news release. “We have engaged thousands of supporters at hundreds of virtual events from coast to coast and in turn, raised hundreds of millions of dollars to support the land and people of Israel. All proceeds raised during the JNF-USA Virtual Breakfast for Israel event on November 30, 2021, will be matched up to $1 million. We are confident that Yossi Klein Halevi’s keynote speech will enlighten and inspire our supporters while helping us achieve our fundraising goal.”
Breakfast for Israel takes place on Giving Tuesday, a year-round global movement that “inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity,” according to the release. JNF-USA has frequently hosted events, including previous Breakfast for Israel gatherings, on this day to give philanthropic individuals and donors an opportunity to choose JNF-USA as their primary charity of choice.
“It is imperative that we continue to raise money to support local businesses and critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s Negev and Galilee communities, which have suffered greatly as a side effect of decreased travel and tourism during the pandemic,” Breakfast for Israel co-chair, Bradley Robbins said in the release. “Please join members of your local community for our 2021 JNF-USA Breakfast for Israel and be part of a fabulous event that we hope will inspire you on the ‘world’s biggest day of generosity.’”