Adam Liptak, a U.S. Supreme Court reporter for The New York Times, and Richard Davis, an author and political science professor at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, tackled the Supreme Court’s relationship with the press, how the media covers the court and the role public opinion plays on both in a webinar Dec. 17.
The webinar served as the ninth part of an 11-part series put on by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and co-hosted by the Cleveland Jewish News and Hennes Communications. A Q&A section was moderated by Lee Fisher, dean of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University, and Jessica Berg, dean of the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, both in Cleveland.
As highlighted by both Davis and Liptak, the Supreme Court’s relationship with the media is complicated. The Supreme Court aims to keep information regarding its internal deliberations limited, while it’s the job of the press to unearth and share information about the court and its cases to others.
Despite the fact that the court doesn’t act like other players in Washington, D.C. – no regular press conferences or frequent on-record interviews are given – the court still interacts regularly with journalists.
“It’s because press coverage actually serves the interest of both the institution and the individuals who are in the institution,” Davis said. “... (The court) doesn’t have other ways to communicate what they do outside of the opinions that they write and the statements that they make, only because news media pick up those decisions they make.”
Communicating with journalists also allows the Supreme Court to build the public’s support of the court and the decisions it makes.
“They want people to understand the rationale for their decision making, which is why they write these extensive opinions,” Davis said. “They want the press, particularly elite publications, to articulate that rationale ... They want the court to be viewed as an institution positively, that way they can retain their role as the final arbiter.”
Outside of institutional motivations, individual justices have personal reasons that bring them to speak with the press. One such motivator is justices want to forge their own legacy of achievements. By interacting with the media, justices can influence public opinion and the opinions of other justices.
Davis described the Supreme Court’s relationship with the media as a dance difficult to be seen by the general public, but which has become more visible over time.
“They walk a tight wire...” Davis said. “They want to make sure their opinions get out and that their views are known. At the same time, they don’t want to be seen as too close to politics, too concerned about what the public is saying in reaction to what they are doing, otherwise it looks like they are merely pandering.”
As contributing factors increasing the Supreme Court’s involvement with the public, Davis noted justices being televised on C-SPAN, the modern judicial confirmation process, the Watergate scandal and justices being included in U.S. celebrity culture.
Covering the Supreme Court has changed over time as well, Liptak said. One recent change includes shadow dockets – emergency orders and summary decisions outside of the court’s primary docket of argued cases and decisions – seen in increased numbers with President Donald Trump’s administration.
Major issues like the 2020 presidential election or abortion rights come to the court on emergency applications, and the court makes decisions in one line orders where, “you can’t even really tell the vote count, you don’t get any reasoning and you sometimes get a dissent, but not always,” Liptak said.
“While these cases have always existed, the amount of this kind of shadow docket litigation has really skyrocketed, made coverage of the court much harder and made journalists’ daily life much harder because they don’t arrive on any schedule,” Liptak said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has received access to live audio of the court. While Liptak views the audio as a positive development and hopes it remains after the pandemic, he said he has found the method to be lacking.
“This idea of short, time-limited questions from the justices in no particular logical, coherent order versus the free-for-all of the on-the-bench live argument, it pales in comparison,” Liptak said. “... People are constantly getting cut off for lack of time and the advocate can’t actually fully answer a given question.”
When it comes to the future of the Supreme Court’s relationship with media, Liptak said he hopes for increased interaction.
“I think the immediate question will be when they go back on the bench, whether they’ll continue to have live audio,” Liptak said. “... That would be a big step for them.
“Cameras in the courtroom are not on the horizon. I don’t think there are good principled reasons against cameras in the courtroom, but the justices care about their privacy.”
Davis hypothesized that the Supreme Court will further its desire to remain closed but will have to cater to the 24-hour news cycle. With the addition of live audio, Davis said he thought there was a possibility for the court to continue to open up to the public.
“I think what we’re going to see is a continuation of a concern that they serve the interest of the institution – that they convey an image that fits what they think (it) needs to be for the court with the public – and the press becomes their vehicle to do that,” Davis said. “At the same time, they have to deal with the changing media environment.”