The 23rd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival started Nov. 9, 2022 at the B’nai Jesurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The opening night featured author Noa Tishby, who wrote “Israel. A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth”.

Tishby is also a producer, actress, activist and mother. She is also Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization. In her book, she has deciphered how to explain the complexities of Israel in a clear and relatable way.

A VIP reception was held prior to the event that enabled attendees to meet Tishby and Mandel Jewish Community Center leadership that included interim CEO Rick Zakalik and incoming CEO Rabbi Carnie Rose.

Festival co-chairs in attendance were Shelly Lewis, Lisa Cynamon Mayers, Jill Pupa and Ethan Weiss. JCC board chair Neil Tramer kicked off the program, while Beth Wain Brandon.

The festival’s first installment runs through Dec. 6 and includes eight authors. The second installment in 2023, featuring 11 authors, will pick up on Feb. 12 and continue through March 19.

Anton Albert is a freelance journalist.

To read more about the bookfest, visit bit.ly/3G9z0dk

