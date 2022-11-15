The 23rd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival started Nov. 9, 2022 at the B’nai Jesurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The opening night featured author Noa Tishby, who wrote “Israel. A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth”.
Tishby is also a producer, actress, activist and mother. She is also Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization. In her book, she has deciphered how to explain the complexities of Israel in a clear and relatable way.
Ethan Weiss (co chair) shaker heights, Beth Rosenthal (JCC marketing) Cleveland, Noa Tishby, Jill Pupa (co chair) Mayfield Hts, Lisa Cynamon Mayers (co chair) beachwood, Shelly Lewis (co chair) Orange
Carnie Rose, incoming CEO of JCC of Cleveland, Rick Zakalik, interim CEO of JCC of Cleveland
Shelly Lewis (co chair book festival) of Orange, Tracy Felder, chief development officer of JCC from Bainbridge
Beth Rosenthal, Arts and program culture associate of JCC with Noa Tishby
Neil Tramer
Nancy Friedman from Shaker Heights, Gilda Cohen from Shaker Heights, Jacqueline Weiner from Highland Heights, Sandy Zieve from Lyndhurst enjoying refreshments at VIP event
Beth Wayne Brandon, campaign chair Jewish Needs
Greg And Hallie Abrams of Orange, Sue Borrison of Beachwood
Noa Tishby. Author ‘Israel. A simple guide to the most misunderstood country on earth’
Carnie Rose, incoming CEO of JCC, Debbie Arnold, Sr Director of Marketing with JCC
Attendees listening to Noa Tishby
Noa Tisby tells story on stage
Neil Tramer, Board chair of JCC introduces Beth Wayne Brandon, campaign chair of Jewish Needs
Reception
A VIP reception was held prior to the event that enabled attendees to meet Tishby and Mandel Jewish Community Center leadership that included interim CEO Rick Zakalik and incoming CEO Rabbi Carnie Rose.
Festival co-chairs in attendance were Shelly Lewis, Lisa Cynamon Mayers, Jill Pupa and Ethan Weiss. JCC board chair Neil Tramer kicked off the program, while Beth Wain Brandon.
The festival’s first installment runs through Dec. 6 and includes eight authors. The second installment in 2023, featuring 11 authors, will pick up on Feb. 12 and continue through March 19.