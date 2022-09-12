The City Club of Cleveland hosted Albert Ratner and Michael Roizen, while Peter Linneman joined virtually, Sept. 9 to discuss their new book, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”
The forum was part of the City Club’s Health Innovation series and Authors in Conversation series as the co-authors discussed the medical research that may soon allow people to live longer.
The conversation was moderated by Stephanie Brooks, dean of the college of health at Cleveland State University as she asked the authors how they began to collaborate, their personal connection to the topic, what makes the book standout, how to motivate people to take advantage of the opportunity and the implications of longevity.
“It actually started with a patient who I was trying to get to quit smoking,” Roizen, first chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic, said of his personal connection. “And then through that process said, ‘How do I motivate him?’ And one of the ways was to say what is his real age, his biologic age, as opposed to his calendar age.”
Roizen is the author of “Realage: Are you As Young As You Can Be?” published in 1999, which shares the 151 things to do to live younger. At the time, “Realage” was being developed, Roizen said 60 was going to be the new 40, now with the “Great Age Reboot,” 90 will be the new 40.
He said as he began to talk about the medical research in longevity with Ratner, they realized there are 14 areas of exponential growth in aging mechanisms.
“We started out on the research end because the most important thing to remember is none of this happens if the research doesn’t take place and come through,” said Ratner, former CEO of Forest City Enterprises.
Enter Linneman, economist and founding principal of Linneman Associates, who joined the two co-authors to offer the economic perspective and effect of longevity.
“One of the things we realized was that if you don’t live very long, the mistakes you make don’t last very long. But if you’re going to live a long time, the mistakes you make in life can haunt you a long time,” Linneman said while listening explains such as careless driving or not saving. “The flip of that is the good that you do will reverberate much longer and you’ll have much longer to implement that good.”
Following the panel discussion, the floor was open to audience members to ask questions as they asked about public health inequality, the environment factors, political policy and education.
About 190 people attended the forum where “The Great Age Reboot” was available for purchase. Ratner and Roizen stayed to greet attendees and sign copies of the book, which will be released Sept. 13 and can be ordered on Amazon.
The forum was broadcasted live on WKSU 89.7 FM and the livestream is available at bit.ly/3RDTDBa.