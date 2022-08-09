Matthew Paul Slatzer, an avowed antisemite, has been arrested again.
Slatzer, 38, of Canton has been charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both fourth-degree misdemeanors. He was arrested Aug. 7 by Stark County sheriffs at a Stark County campground at Springwood Lake Camp Club at 7373 Sherman Church Road in East Sparta, 130 miles northeast of Columbus.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in Massillon Municipal Court and his next hearing in that case is set for Aug. 30.
He first gained notoriety when he protested at the Ohio Statehouse April 18, 2020, carrying a sign that showed a rat with a star of David that read, “The Real Plague.”
Slatzer was also involved in an incident at a Dollar General store in Stow while on a pretrial release in a state case May 3, 2020. He entered the store with a hatchet and a sword and asked a store employee for directions to Kent State University. Slatzer remarked to the employee that he was told there were “a lot of Jews at Kent State.” Slatzer then stated he was an Aryan brother and he was going to Kent State University to find some Jews.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence conviction and was given the maximum sentence allowable under federal sentencing guidelines Dec. 29, 2020. He was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment and held at Residential Reentry Management – Cincinnati. Slatzer had been released from federal prison May 13.
His name shows more than 40 arrests in Stark County dating back to 2003.