Beachwood-based Axiom Development has pulled the plug on its purchase of the Beech Brook property near Landerwood Circle in Pepper Pike. The developer was seeking to redevelop the social services organization’s 68 acres into a project known as Willey Creek.
In a letter sent to the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 25 on behalf of Axiom, principal Bryan Stone said Axiom has decided not to move forward with the land purchase due to “the magnitude of targeted misinformation that the opposition has fed to the community, the collaborative process has been completely undermined and ground to a halt.”
The opposition mentioned in the letter are Judi and Manny Naft of SOM Center Road in Pepper Pike, leaders of local political action committee Say No to Rezone. The group opposed Axiom’s project, citing that they thought it would not be in the city’s best interest.
As reported in the CJN’s Sept. 18 edition, the rezoning project was placed on the Nov. 3 ballot to change the land from a U-2 district, which allows for institutional zoning, to a U-2 overlay designation, allowing for offices, residences and small shops.
Mayor Richard Bain told the CJN Sept. 25 that since Beech Brook owns the property, it could ask the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to remove the initiative or not to have the votes tabulated.
This is the letter Stone sent:
“Two years ago, Axiom and our partners began a collaborative process to create a beautiful new neighborhood in Pepper Pike. After years of planning with experts and city leadership, we were excited about the prospect of designing a project that would enhance our community, and would be enjoyed by generations to come.
"We have said since the beginning that although we believed our vision for the property would benefit the City of Pepper Pike and its residents, it was only one vision of many and that it was our intention to collaborate with residents and stakeholders to reach a result that the community would support and a project that they would be excited about. Unfortunately, with the magnitude of targeted misinformation that the opposition has fed to the community, the collaborative process has been completely undermined and ground to a halt. Without the ability to have fact-based discussions about the issues surrounding this topic, the other avenues available to us to successfully move this project forward would have been completely out-of-step with our desire to work with, and not against, the community and, we believe, would not be beneficial to us or the residents. As a result, we believe the project is no longer feasible.
"Therefore, in the interest of all those involved, it is with great disappointment that we have decided to not move forward with the purchase and rezoning of the Beech Brook property.
"Axiom, our investors, and numerous community members still believe that the Willey Creek Overlay District would have provided a wonderful opportunity to create varied housing options, a preserve and public park, and a village center that was designed to nurture bedrock ideals of this community; neighborhood, nature, and living a balanced life. Further, we stand behind our contention that the project would have generated the revenue needed for the City of Pepper Pike to address long-standing traffic, storm water, and other infrastructure problems that are a serious problem now and will only become worse over time. However, we will not move forward and invest time and energy on an idea that has been completely removed from the realm of civil discourse.
"We sincerely hope these 68 acres of property are used in a way that fulfills the needs of the Beech Brook organization so that it can continue to support its critical mission. We also sincerely hope that Mr. and Mrs. Manny Naft will now deliver on their promise to the community to turn the entire property into a park and genuinely support their efforts so long as those efforts will provide support for the Beech Brook organization and the overall betterment of the community, to the fullest extent possible. Lastly, as members of this community, we hope that the City will immediately act and be able to find alternative ways to fund solutions to the current traffic issues at Lander Circle and the wide range of infrastructure problems that demand a resolution now and will only continue to get worse if not taken seriously and addressed in the very near future.
"Our desire has always been to allow this property to be used in a manner that is consistent with what makes our community a wonderful place to live and work in. That sentiment has not changed and we wish the parties involved luck in their efforts to do so. We thank the Beech Brook organization and our supporters for their time and effort.”
