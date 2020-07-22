Changes are already occurring when it comes to the rezoning of Beech Brook’s property in Pepper Pike.
As previously reported in the CJN, the social services organization is looking to sell its 68 acres to Beachwood-based developer Axiom Development, which originally planned to put a rezoning issue on the ballot in November to change the land from a U-2 district, which allows for institutional zoning, to a U-2 overlay designation, allowing for offices, residences and small shops.
The project is known as Willey Creek.
However, in a July 21 letter from Axiom’s lawyer, Dale H. Markowitz of Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan, LPA, addressed to the mayor of Pepper Pike and its council, the Willey Creek plans are being withdrawn with the hopes of again reworking and resubmitting for future consideration.
While the potential developer of the Beech Brook property has pulled the plug on his latest plans, Pepper Pike residents may still see a rezoning issue on the November ballot. That’s because Bryan Stone, principal of Axiom, submitted enough signatures to the Cuyahoga CountyBoard of Elections, which according to Stone as of July 15, was 470 signatures out of a required 368 signatures, to have the rezoning issue placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“Withdrawing the amendment eliminates the need for Council to act before Aug. 5, 2020 (the Board of Elections deadline), in order to get the matter on the ballot in November 2020,” Markowitz wrote in the letter. “It also gives ADG Willey Creek, LLC an opportunity to further refine the amendment, receive more input from the City’s professional team, and Council, and to avoid the necessity for technical amendment changes in the future.”
But since the signatures were already submitted, there seems to be differing language from both sides of the discussion. In a July 21 community letter from Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain, the issue still stands to be on the ballot. The developer was pursuing a two-track process, both submitting an initial application to the council to have it vote and place the initiative on the ballot, as well as the initiative petition, where Axiom had to collect enough signatures to have it placed on the ballot.
“Notably, the rezoning initiative remains nonetheless pending,” Bain said the letter. “The Board of Elections has today (July 21) completed its review of the initiative petition signatures submitted to place the rezoning initiative on the November ballot. There were sufficient signatures and that initiative will therefore place the petitioner’s version of the zoning amendment on the November ballot.”
In a statement to the CJN on July 22, Stone said that since his team had been pursing the two track process, the city asked them to withdraw their application since they received enough signatures.
“Although the current iteration of our application and petition are completely valid, we were asked by the city to withdraw our application when they became aware that we had received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot,” he said. “We did so in hopes that we would be able to make several minor adjustments to the application language and resubmit a new application for council to consider, as soon as possible.”
He added, “It is our continued goal to work collaboratively with the city and council, and therefore are willing to continue to refine our proposal based on the council’s feedback.”
Additionally, the July 29 public hearing scheduled to discuss the future of the development and to hear from Axiom about its goals has been changed to a town hall meeting via Zoom to further discuss the topic as a community, according to Bain’s letter.
“Although off of the Council agenda, the successful petition initiative places it on the November ballot and the re-zoning remains as a significant matter for the city,” Bain wrote. “It deserves a community public discussion as a ballot initiative.”
That meeting is still scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with access information to be posted at bit.ly/2WgeRdt.
This is also the third time Axiom has pulled its plans in an effort to adjust and resubmit something new, Markowitz said in his letter.
“Our goal is, and always has been, to effectively collaborate with Council and the residents,” Markowitz said. “It has become obvious in our conversations with the city that our goal of being on the November 2020 ballot has become a major stumbling block in achieving that goal. Although this will be the third time we have delayed our timeline as a sign of good faith and willingness to work with the city, we believe that continued communication with council is key to a successful public process and hope that our actions today will help to more effectively facilitate that communication in the future.”
Though the rezoning issue remains on the November ballot as of now, Stone said his current goal is to continue to adjust his application to meet the council’s request. The removal of the application to council does remove it from the November timeline giving Axiom and the council more time to review a new version of the application that has yet to be submitted. But, Stone believes rezoning is still in the city’s best interest.
“The current iteration that is being placed on the ballot is valid and good for the community,” he said. “Notwithstanding, the council had several comments that they would like to have incorporated into the language of the ordinance, and it has always been our goal to collaborate with them. ... But as of now, we still have our proposed ordinance on the ballot in November.”