Rabbi Stanley J. Schachter, rabbi emeritus of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, died Oct. 31.
Schachter served as the synagogue’s spiritual leader from 1987 to 2002. He has been rabbi emeritus since 2002.
Schachter told the Cleveland Jewish News in a 2006 interview that “from the moment my wife Lifsa and I arrived in Cleveland, we were given many opportunities to grow and become welcomed members of this community. The synagogue leadership, which had just spearheaded the major, historic move to the Pepper Pike facility, was committed to working closely with me. Their unflinching support made all the difference during this transitional time.”
As a young rabbi in Chicago, he was a founder of Solomon Schechter Day Schools in that city. In Cleveland, he encouraged the building of Gross Schechter Day School, which is on 10 acres adjoining the synagogue.
The position at B’nai Jeshurun allowed him to return to rabbinate work after a 15-year stint as vice chancellor at The Jewish Theological Seminary of America.
“B’nai Jeshurun congregants frequently consulted with me about personal issues,” he had told the CJN. “This enabled me to develop a much deeper relationship with them. Within a close congregation like ours, connecting with people is critical and defines who we are.”
Schachter had said his personal philosophy was to “greet every human being joyfully and to respect every human being.”
The Schachters made aliyah in 2015.
Schachter is survived by his wife, Lifsa Schachter,; and children, Amy, Michael, Abby and Brenda, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral was held Nov. 1 in Israel, where he had been living.
This is a developing story.