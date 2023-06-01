The B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Influencer Awards 2022-2023 Gala is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the synagogue, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
Set to honor members of the congregation that have contributed to the synagogue and its community in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, honorees were nominated by fellow congregation members.
Along with the awards ceremony, the event will include appetizers, a catered dinner and an open bar. Following the ceremony, there will be dancing and entertainment with Cleveland Keys Dueling Piano Live.
Lorna Siegal, development director at B’nai Jeshurun, told the Cleveland Jewish News that this event is unique due to the member-to-member approach that led to the nominations and awards.
“It’s from the ground up,” Siegal said. “It’s our members who had to complete an application to nominate someone that their influence affected them personally. So, this is really more of a from-the-ground-up approach. And then a nominating committee selected the honorees from the applications that were submitted. So, if there wasn’t an application, that person couldn’t be considered.”
There will be 37 awards given out at the ceremony among eight categories: leadership, programming, prayer services, fundraising, volunteerism, education, social action and groups.
“When you combine all of the stories together, all 37 people, it really tells the story of B’nai Jeshurun that everybody is motivated and impacted in different ways,” Siegal said.
The awards ceremony will last around 30 minutes, with Jody Katzner serving as the emcee. Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria will conclude the ceremony, after which entertainment will commence.
Tickets are $125 per person and are available to purchase through the end of day June 2.
To view a list of all 37 honorees and to purchase tickets, visit bnaijeshurun.org/influencers or contact Siegal at 216-354-0743 or lornasiegal@bnaijeshurun.org.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.