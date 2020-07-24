B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will hold High Holy Day services online this year.
The temple’s decision was announced in a July 24 email to members signed by Senior Rabbi Stephen Weiss, president Gena Cohen, Executive Director Jay Ross and High Holy Day task force co-chairs Michael Milgrom and Jody Katzner.
“The precautions we are all observing have taken a mental and emotional toll on all of us,” the email said. “At the same time, we know that they have saved lives.”
It explained a High Holy Day task force “grappled with the question” of whether an indoor service could be held and said more than 430 members shared their thoughts and preferences in a survey.
“We appreciate the thoughtful suggestions that you made and are incorporating many of them into our plans as we move forward,” the email said. “From the survey, we learned that a number of you indicated your desire to attend services in the building. We respect how strongly those individuals feel and we took that into account in our deliberations.”
B’nai Jeshurun’s task force also took into account medical advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and local experts.
“Given the spike now occurring in Cuyahoga County and Ohio, and projections for fall, this virus will continue to pose a serious threat for months to come,” the email said. “It is only by maintaining our vigilance that we can successfully protect ourselves and each other.”
The temple said enhancements will be made to the online High Holy Days experience and mahzorim pick-up and delivery times will be arranged.
Although the building will not be open for High Holy Day services, several outdoor experiences will be arranged before Rosh Hashanah and between the new year and Yom Kippur with limited attendance and precautions observed.