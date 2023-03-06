Rabbi Joshua Jacobs has been hired as B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s new assistant rabbi after a national search, according to a news release.
His wife, Rabbi Alexandra Rosenbaum, will also join the B’nai Jeshurun clergy team on a part-time basis as the founding director of the new Wellness Center. They were recently married and will join the clergy team at the Pepper Pike synagogue in July.
“Rabbi Jacobs was the overwhelming enthusiastic choice of the Search Committee, the Board, and the entire Congregation,” Rebekah Dorman, president of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, said in the release. “On his Shabbat visit with us he demonstrated a superlative ability to connect with congregants of every age through personal interactions, his Torah study and his sermon. He is warm, charismatic and a deep thinker, yet very approachable and humble. Given the many opportunities that he had, we are thrilled that he selected B’nai Jeshurun to begin his rabbinic career.”
As a born and bred Angeleno, Jacobs attended the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, the Conservative Seminary in Los Angeles. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Jewish studies from Emory University in Atlanta. He entered the Ziegler School after two years of writing for television when he realized that every episode he wrote was a thinly veiled d’var Torah, the release stated.
Jacobs has participated in the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee 2018 Siberian b’nai mitzvah program in Tomsk, where he taught Jewish studies and officiated the life cycle event for 50 Siberian Jews. As a Jeremiah Fellow at Bend the Arc, he learned grassroots organizing skills for social justice, and as a Hartman Rabbinic Student Fellow, Jacobs learned how to facilitate and advance conversation around Israel, the release stated.
His pastoral experience at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles gave him the opportunity to comfort the sick and dying, and enabled him to co-author a chapter on Jewish approaches to end-of-life practices for an upcoming medical publication.
“Rabbi Jacobs brings a wealth of experience to his new role as our assistant rabbi and will be involved in all aspects of synagogue life with a focus on the engagement of young adults, The Bridge Downtown, young families, learning, social justice and Chesed (our kindness committee),” Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria said in the release. “I look forward to working together to lead our congregation.”
Rosenbaum is a native Clevelander and a graduate of Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is being ordained at Ziegler College of Rabbinic Studies.
“As we launch our exciting new Wellness Center, we are so fortunate to have found Rabbi Rosenbaum to lead this initiative,” Rudin-Luria said in the release. “She brings a depth and breadth of experiences, along with personal qualities of spirituality, warmth and empathy that will be the hallmark of our center and serve our congregation and the larger community.”
She will oversee the mission, programming and outreach of this new initiative at B’nai Jeshurun focused on spiritual, mental and physical health within a Jewish framework, the release stated. She has experience as a rabbinic intern at Beit T’Shuvah, a center for recovery from addiction in Los Angeles, and as a chaplain intern at the Cleveland Clinic.
“These new additions to our clergy team, joining Rabbi Rudin-Luria, Cantor Rosenbaum, and Rabbi Foster, are another important step forward on our path to a truly exciting future at B’nai Jeshurun,” Dorman said in the release, referring to Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Rabbi Josh Foster. “We couldn’t be more excited.”