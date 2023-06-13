As B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held its 2023 Influencer Awards gala June 11, there was a tangible sense of gratitude among those in attendance.
Thirty-seven individuals and groups were honored with awards in eight categories - leadership, programming, prayer services, social action, fundraising, volunteerism, education and groups. As part of the festivities, there were performances by Cleveland Keys, a dueling piano group, a buffet dinner inspired by Cleveland’s culinary scene, and dancing throughout.
Past president Jody Katzner served as event emcee, reading nomination commentary for each honoree. He also read comments from president Scott Matasar, who was out of town during the festivities.
Honorees include Jerry Brodsky, Gena Cohen, Rebekah Dorman, Courtney Fishman, the Lauren and Mark Freiman family, Richard Loeb, Susan Nash and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria for leadership; Shani Kadis, Carolyn Marcs, Julie Sukert and Sydney Ungar for programming; Sylvia Abrams and Sheri Gross for education; Theresa and Lee Markowitz, and Rachel Hersch Schwarz for social action; Michael Linden, Nedra Rotsky, Eric Schechtman and Robert Zelwin for prayer services; Barry Feldman, Steve Karklin, David Shifrin and Lorna Siegel for fundraising; Michael Barson, Richard Berkowitz, Ruth Dobres, Ron Fersky, Adina Gwartzman, Harriet Rosenberg Mann, Marilyn Ozan and R. Raphael Simon for volunteerism; and B’nai Jeshurun clergy, B’nai Jeshurun staff, the men’s club, the morning minyan and the sisterhood for groups.
Some of the fundraising nominees receive their awards.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Volunteerism honorees are recognized for their contributions.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Prayer services honorees share a moment.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Honorees of the leadership category pose with their awards.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Julie Sukert, Lauren Freiman and Susan Nash
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Aaron Sukert, Robert Fishman and Steve Karklin
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Joel Herman, Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Jeff Nash
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Ken and Lisa Ingber, and Ronna and Bob Zelwin
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Norma Geller and Nedra Rotsky
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Larry Marcs, and Mike and Karen Barson
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Wendy and Bill Schwarz, and Carolyn and Larry Marcs
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Barry Feldman and Jeff Nash
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Joscelyn Harris and Casey Rearick
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Nancy and Joel Kay
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
David and Sheri Gross, and Julie and Aaron Sukert
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Eric Schechtman, Shira Rubinstein Schechtman and Cheri Spira
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Mary Berkowitz and Roz Abraham
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Barbara Linden, Marcie Gilmore and Gena Cohen
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Faith Eisenberg and Grace Brower
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Richard Berkowitz and Robin Douglass
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Roseanne Kadis, Paul Wehn and Barbara Voic
CJN Photo / Becky Rapse
Lorna Siegel, Tami Siegel, Beth Rosenberg and Shirley Haas
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Awards wait to be dispersed.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Event emcee Jody Katzner welcomes guests and delivers a rundown of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Influencer Awards gala on June 11.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Rabbi Josh Foster delivers a prayer before the awards ceremony.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Honorees of the programming category, Julie Sukert and Carolyn Marcs, are all smiles. Several honorees of this category weren’t in attendance at the gala.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Education nominees Sheri Gross and Sylvia Abrams show off their awards.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The B’nai Jeshurun clergy were also honored as a group at the awards. From left, Rabbi Josh Foster, Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria and Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria thanks honorees for their work to “transform” the B’nai Jeshurun community.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria lead attendees in song before dinner was served.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Lorna Siegel explains the format of the evening’s entertainment and dinner, themed after “The Taste of Cleveland.”
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Cleveland Keys, a dueling piano act, provides entertainment for the evening. Attendees could donate money to the congregation to request songs.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Attendees take to the dance floor during dinner.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
“As the saying goes, it takes a village, or in our case, maybe a shtetl,” Katzner said on Matasar’s behalf. “That is so very true when it comes to our congregation. One of the hallmarks of B’nai Jeshurun is the large number of congregants who are actively engaged in the activities that are the pulse of our synagogue. The breadth and depth of that involvement is reflected in the roster of this year’s honorees. ...The stamp our peers place on life at B’nai Jeshurun is indelible and invaluable. Simply put, we are who we are because of their contributions of time, effort and love.”
Rabbi Josh Foster led attendees in the hamotzi, adding the congregation is “blessed” by the involvement and dedication of the evening’s influencers.
“While we do have a beautiful congregation, at the end of the day, it has floors, ceilings and walls like any other building,” he said. “What truly makes a congregation home are the people that are in it. It is you, the influencers, and everyone here, that truly make the congregation what it is.”
After awards were presented and before dinner was served, Rudin-Luria addressed the crowd by further acknowledging the evening’s “double chai plus one” honorees, noting their ability to continually “step up” helps transform the congregation in all ways every day. Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum, who was installed as cantor over the weekend, also led attendees in a rendition of “Simentov Mazel Tov.”
“Everyone in this congregation is essential, everyone is important and everyone is necessary,” he said. “The story of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation is that of dedicated, passionate congregants, leaders and staff committees caring for each other and supporting every single member. Setting the example and being the building blocks of our congregation. That is why we are so strong. The story of B’nai Jeshurun is being written together by all of you, and we can’t wait for our next chapter.”
Publisher’s note: Sheri Gross is the theater reviewer for the Cleveland Jewish News. Barry Feldman is a member of the CJN Foundation Board of Directors.