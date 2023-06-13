DSC09088.JPG

Honorees of the leadership category pose with their awards.

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

As B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held its 2023 Influencer Awards gala June 11, there was a tangible sense of gratitude among those in attendance.

Thirty-seven individuals and groups were honored with awards in eight categories - leadership, programming, prayer services, social action, fundraising, volunteerism, education and groups. As part of the festivities, there were performances by Cleveland Keys, a dueling piano group, a buffet dinner inspired by Cleveland’s culinary scene, and dancing throughout.

DSC09101.JPG

Volunteerism honorees are recognized for their contributions.

Past president Jody Katzner served as event emcee, reading nomination commentary for each honoree. He also read comments from president Scott Matasar, who was out of town during the festivities.

DSC09078.JPG

Event emcee Jody Katzner welcomes guests and delivers a rundown of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Influencer Awards gala on June 11.

Honorees include Jerry Brodsky, Gena Cohen, Rebekah Dorman, Courtney Fishman, the Lauren and Mark Freiman family, Richard Loeb, Susan Nash and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria for leadership; Shani Kadis, Carolyn Marcs, Julie Sukert and Sydney Ungar for programming; Sylvia Abrams and Sheri Gross for education; Theresa and Lee Markowitz, and Rachel Hersch Schwarz for social action; Michael Linden, Nedra Rotsky, Eric Schechtman and Robert Zelwin for prayer services; Barry Feldman, Steve Karklin, David Shifrin and Lorna Siegel for fundraising; Michael Barson, Richard Berkowitz, Ruth Dobres, Ron Fersky, Adina Gwartzman, Harriet Rosenberg Mann, Marilyn Ozan and R. Raphael Simon for volunteerism; and B’nai Jeshurun clergy, B’nai Jeshurun staff, the men’s club, the morning minyan and the sisterhood for groups.

PHOTOS: B'nai Jeshurun 'influencers' gala

“As the saying goes, it takes a village, or in our case, maybe a shtetl,” Katzner said on Matasar’s behalf. “That is so very true when it comes to our congregation. One of the hallmarks of B’nai Jeshurun is the large number of congregants who are actively engaged in the activities that are the pulse of our synagogue. The breadth and depth of that involvement is reflected in the roster of this year’s honorees. ...The stamp our peers place on life at B’nai Jeshurun is indelible and invaluable. Simply put, we are who we are because of their contributions of time, effort and love.”

Rabbi Josh Foster led attendees in the hamotzi, adding the congregation is “blessed” by the involvement and dedication of the evening’s influencers.

DSC09086.JPG

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Rabbi Josh Foster delivers a prayer before the awards ceremony.

“While we do have a beautiful congregation, at the end of the day, it has floors, ceilings and walls like any other building,” he said. “What truly makes a congregation home are the people that are in it. It is you, the influencers, and everyone here, that truly make the congregation what it is.”

After awards were presented and before dinner was served, Rudin-Luria addressed the crowd by further acknowledging the evening’s “double chai plus one” honorees, noting their ability to continually “step up” helps transform the congregation in all ways every day. Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum, who was installed as cantor over the weekend, also led attendees in a rendition of “Simentov Mazel Tov.”

DSC09125.JPG

Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria lead attendees in song before dinner was served.

“Everyone in this congregation is essential, everyone is important and everyone is necessary,” he said. “The story of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation is that of dedicated, passionate congregants, leaders and staff committees caring for each other and supporting every single member. Setting the example and being the building blocks of our congregation. That is why we are so strong. The story of B’nai Jeshurun is being written together by all of you, and we can’t wait for our next chapter.”

Publisher’s note: Sheri Gross is the theater reviewer for the Cleveland Jewish News. Barry Feldman is a member of the CJN Foundation Board of Directors.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you