Supported by the Paul and Vera Isakowitz Foundation, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and the Isakowitz Jewish Youth Initiative have created the Hineni Fellowship – a trip for high school students in the synagogue community in grades nine to 12.
Created in memory of Paul and Vera Isakowitz through their family foundation, the program’s first cohort is going to Washington, D.C., from March 6 to March 9, 2022. The 2022 theme is “Memory and Hope: An Exploration of the Holocaust and Israel.” Paul Isakowitz died in 2003 and Vera Isakowitz in 2020.
Rabbi Josh Foster of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an email the Isakowitz Jewish Youth Initiative and the Hineni Fellowship were created to continue to shed light on causes and concepts important to the couple.
“The most exciting (thing) is the opportunity to help our next generation both strengthen their connection and commitment to the Jewish community, as well as embody the values we hold so dearly, values we know were so strongly held by Paul and Vera Isakowitz – Jewish tradition, Zionism, Holocaust remembrance, democracy, tolerance and forging a common purpose to create a better tomorrow for all.”
Participants will meet with influential leaders and refine their leadership skills, and at the end of the experience, enter a creative submission on the theme to be judged by a panel. A winner would receive a cash reward to be used for college tuition in Jewish studies classes, for more high school or college Jewish travel experience, or a creative undertaking that advances a cause consistent with the trip or the Isakowitz Jewish Youth Initiative.
Calling both the initiative and fellowship a “perfect fit” for B’nai Jeshurun because it believes in developing and strengthening the next generation, Foster said involved teens will benefit from the trip, especially due to challenges they’ve faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Families and teens recognize even more acutely the need to reconnect with others, build community and immerse themselves in experiences that simply have not been possible during this time,” he said. “They will become part of a wonderful cohort of teens to learn with and learn from, a group which will grow each year as more and more students become Hineni Fellows.”
Mark Isakowitz, one of Paul and Vera Isakowitz’s children and a founder of the family foundation with his siblings, told the CJN Nov. 16 the desire to create the youth initiative and fund the fellowship ties into the story of their parents. Both of them Holocaust survivors, he explained it is a story of a “love of democracy, tolerance and Cleveland,” which will all be addressed as part of the fellowship.
“You have two Holocaust survivors, one a concentration camp survivor and one a hidden child, who find their way to Cleveland and build a family,” said Isakowitz, of Herndon, Va. “It became a very natural decision to do this in Cleveland and at B’nai Jeshurun. We wanted to work with teens so that our parents’ story is not just a piece of history but something that becomes part of an ongoing story. When young people go on these trips and hear these serious stories, they aren’t just something collecting dust - it becomes part of an ongoing conversation.”
The family grew up in Beachwood, with each child graduating from Beachwood City Schools. As a family, they largely attended Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood since Paul Isakowitz was one of the founders. When he passed in 2003, Isakowitz said his mother started attending services at B’nai Jeshurun with her friends and “fell in love with the community.”
“We created the foundation for our parents, and as of now, our only project was to come and create something with B’nai Jeshurun,” he said. “I can’t say enough about synagogue leadership, and my parents’ dear friends that are still part of that community. Simply, this is about a lot of love and relationships. It’s about continuing their legacy. Every Holocaust survivor is a treasure to learn from – of possible education and the potential of human beings to overcome adversity. As there are fewer Holocaust survivors, it’s about taking the torch and passing it to the next generation. We feel really good about it.”