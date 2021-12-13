On Nov. 13 and Nov. 30, groups of young adult downtown Jews met as part of a new group spearheaded by B’nai Jeshurun Congregation youth director Sydney Ungar.
The Bridge, which aims to build Jewish community downtown and on the near west side for young Jewish adults in their 20s and 30s, has seen 65 attendees in total from both events, with 33% of them attending both events, Ungar told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“I believe what we’re doing at The Bridge is so needed in the Cleveland Jewish community,” she said. “There has been a lot of research done over the last few years that young adults, millennials specifically, are disenfranchised with institutionalized Judaism. But, we’re still hearing they’re looking to be involved in Jewish life. The Bridge, as an organization, will help connect young adults and develop relationships in a way they haven’t experienced before.”
Ungar, who became youth director at the Pepper Pike synagogue in July, said while she was interviewing for the role, clergy approached her wanting to establish The Bridge – knowing she is a young Jewish professional living in downtown Cleveland.
“I live in the Warehouse District, and I’ve seen firsthand the need for different forms of Jewish life here,” she said, detailing the last few months of meetings she’s had with other downtown and near west side Jews, other community organizations and other similar projects in cities outside of Ohio. “I’ve taken what we know works in other cities and pieced it together in a way that fits perfectly to Cleveland.”
The group’s action plan consists of four parts – monthly happy hours, larger social events, age and stage events, and Shabbat Clusters - as a way to engage young adult Jews in its target communities and provide a sense of belonging. Age and stage events, she said, are events geared towards young Jews in the same age and life stage group, allowing attendees to better relate to one another. Shabbat Clusters last for three months, where attendees commit to going to one Shabbat dinner a month at another attendee’s home – providing a “level of consistency where you can celebrate Shabbat and get to know a group of people over some time,” Ungar said.
“The reality is we need to meet people where they are at, both physically and in terms of their interests,” she said. “That is what The Bridge is doing. The idea of this is to bring Jewish life to places where there is a need – and downtown Cleveland is where that need currently is.”
Every single person that has gone to one of The Bridge’s events has expressed gratitude, Ungar said. Hearing those words of excitement, she added it puts the work she does at B’nai Jeshurun into perspective.
“I feel so lucky to work at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation – a place that truly believes in and cares about investing in the Jewish community,” she said. “And by that, I mean that as a synagogue, it sees it as our responsibility to bring Jewish life to as many people as possible. Period, that’s it. It is such a point of pride for our congregation that this is something we value - cultivating Jewish life regardless of affiliation.”
For the future of the group, Ungar said a tentative calendar through March 2022 is under development. But less tangibly, she said she hopes that The Bridge will change the way people feel about their Jewish community, their Jewish identity and the way they live Jewishly.
“I think our presence downtown and the near west side does that,” she said. “When I think about five years from now, The Bridge may operate on the same model, but I hope that we will have changed people’s lives because of their involvement. That they will see a difference in the way they feel, think and act moving forward.”