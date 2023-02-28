In a Feb. 27 email, Rebekah Dorman, president of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, senior rabbi, offered counseling to congregants in the aftermath of former senior rabbi Stephen Weiss being sentenced to six months in prison on charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.
“You may have seen the news of Rabbi Weiss’s sentencing,” the email said. “We know that today’s hearing and the sentence may be upsetting to you. We want to remind you that counseling services are still available in partnership with (Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland) and Bellefaire JCB. To access these confidential services, please contact Carl Vondracek (216-378-3405) directly. Our clergy is also always available for you.”
Weiss, 61, was arrested by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force April 18, 2022, after engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy. The former senior rabbi pleaded guilty to the two felony charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in January. He will be classified as a Tier II sex offender and will serve six months concurrent in prison for each charge.