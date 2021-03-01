B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held its first Chesed Week from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14 as a way to honor front-line workers and first responders and to bring the congregation together while giving back to the community during the nearly yearlong COVID-19 pandemic and dark days of winter, according to a news release.
The idea originated with Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria.
In years past, B’nai Jeshurun sponsored a Mitzvah Day in May, when congregants performed acts of chesed in the community and mitzvah stations were set up throughout the synagogue building and community.
Since the pandemic, all in-person activities have been curtailed at the synagogue.
Congregants collaborated over Zoom to support local not-for-profit organizations with hands-on projects. Children, teenagers and adults participated.
The week culminated with Men’s Club/ Chesed Shabbat, where front-line workers and first responders were honored during morning services and spoke about what life is like on the front lines during the pandemic.
On Feb.13, B’nai Jeshurun men’s club hosted a live virtual comedy show, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Food Bank,” with more than 400 screens in three countries and raising more than $10,000 for food banks locally and across the country.
More than 100 dozen cookies were baked for staff at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights; more than 70 blankets were donated to Providence House in Cleveland; more than 130 cans of tuna and salmon and 58 jars of peanut butter were collected and donated to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid; 17 scarves were knitted for Walls of Love; 19 pans of vegetarian lasagnes were donated to St. Herman’s House in Cleveland, and a box of hand-crafted Shabbat cards were set to be delivered to residents of Menorah Park in Beachwood.
Shani Kadis, membership and program director at the synagogue, and Rachel Schwarz, chesed committee chair, created and coordinated Chesed Week.