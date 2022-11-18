B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will welcome grandparents and young families at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20 for Sunday Morning with Someone Special to get a taste of its weekly Kinder Shabbat activities.
Grandparents, parents and caregivers can bring their little ones for a free and open to the community event where they can complete a colorful craft project and enjoys snacks and a special concert with “Mr. Chuck” Fink, the resident musician for the Pepper Pike synagogue’s weekly Kinder Shabbat program.
Kinder Shabbat has been running continuously every Friday since it was started in 2005 by Susan Wyner and Barbara Rosenfeld, the education director and executive educator at the time, respectively. The program welcomes young families from the synagogue and larger community to bake mini challah, enjoy music and recite blessings with clergy to prepare for Shabbat.
“The best part for me is meeting the families and the kids,” Julie Sukert, the young family engagement director at B’nai Jeshurun, told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 11. “And obviously remembering when my kids were young and they went, and now they’re teenagers.”
Sukert, a member of B’nai Jeshurun and resident of Solon, moved to the area in 2013 with a two- and four-year-old, and said Kinder Shabbat was the first program that she began to meet new people while still new in town. Three years later, she began working at the synagogue and took over the program from Risa Roth.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program quickly transitioned to Zoom for its first “Virtual Kinder Shabbat” on March 20, 2020, and returned in person, but outside, in October of 2020 and spring of 2021 until it became too cold.
Now, the program is back inside in person, but continues to stream live in the Facebook group, Mishpachot - B’nai Jeshurun Young Families, each week for those who cannot attend in person.
“I’m really proud that we pivoted and we stayed through the pandemic which I think really sets us apart and makes us unique,” Sukert said, adding it’s one of the longest running Friday morning programs for young families in Cleveland that is free and open to the community.
A cantorial soloist and operator of “Ruach on the Run,” Fink plays Jewish and secular music throughout the community, from synagogues to private events. He joined B’nai Jeshurun’s Kinder Shabbat first as a substitute in 2013 and took over as the resident musician in 2016.
“We want to make it a participatory experience,” Fink, a resident of University Heights, told the CJN Nov. 15 as he mentioned the children often come up to say something into the microphone. “And then toward the end, we always end with a few tzedakah songs where the kids can put coins into the box for charity.”
Fink and Sukert said it’s been terrific to return to in person and see the group grow as “COVID babies” and new grandparents and parents join, looking for more socialization.
For the Sunday Morning with Someone Special event, Fink said he is putting together a new program of songs different from Kinder Shabbat, but still full of fun and participation.
“I’m putting together a program of songs that we wouldn’t normally do on Friday mornings, and a lot on the secular lines: animal songs, fun, participatory kid songs, other songs,” he said. “And we’re encouraging people to come out.”