B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will celebrate Shavuot with a two-part event featuring lessons given by over 30 of the area’s Jewish leaders either prerecorded on YouTube starting May 13, or streaming live May 16.
This year’s Community-wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot is the second for which the synagogue had to pivot its usual in-person classes to a virtual platform due to COVID-19. However, as opposed to last year’s program of all prerecorded educational segments, B’nai Jeshurun’s upcoming celebration will feature a mix of over 15 prerecorded lessons, produced and edited by Rommie Sebo of Sebo Video Graphics, called “Tikkun@Home,” and a live Zoom component with more than 15 different speakers called “Shavuot Night Live.”
Tikkun@Home videos will be available to watch online at bit.ly/3xPAt1B from May 13 into 2022. Shavuot Night Live will be accessible to anyone wanting to tune into the live six-part Zoom event from 7:30 p.m. May 16 to 2 a.m. May 17.
The idea behind producing a two-part program with prerecorded and live components stemmed from the virtual event’s success last year – where the prerecorded videos amassed over 3,000 views – a desire to cater to those who avoid using technology with the start of the holiday, and a wish to make the event go past its on-screen limitations, said event chair Harriet Rosenberg Mann.
“We really made a push to do double the work because the interaction option is very important to Jewish study, to celebrating any holiday,” said Rosenberg Mann, a resident of Shaker Heights and a member of B’nai Jeshurun. “Zoom allows for people to have some discussion, for people around Northeast Ohio and the world to see each other, to ask questions. This year, we felt that now, enough people know how to make use of it.”
The synagogue turned to pre-made videos last year due to the sudden onset of the pandemic and a then-lacking grasp on live technology. As the pandemic’s firm hold on the world continued, B’nai Jeshurun had no choice but to adapt to the changing times and start using technology like Zoom and livestreaming platforms.
Sebo, who produced and edited videos for the 30-plus speakers part of last year’s B’nai Jeshurun Shavuot celebration, estimated it will take upwards of 40 hours to edit the recordings he made of the 15 to 16 Tikkun@Home speakers over a two-day span. While it’s plenty of work for Sebo, the result, he said, tends to be higher quality than an event purely done live over Zoom.
“When you prerecord something you know that the final product will be right, even if you have to record it a couple of times,” said Sebo, a Pepper Pike resident and member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “You reduce the error for any mistakes, and so you have much better control of your product that’s going out and your image, depending on who’s seeing it.”
When B’nai Jeshurun started planning for this year’s Shavuot celebration, Rosenberg Mann said the event’s staff went back to its decades-long list of its most veteran presenters and cosponsors willing to volunteer their knowledge. From Northeast Ohio rabbis to college professors to Jewish educators to doctors to judges, about 30 of the area’s top Jewish leaders signed on with the choice to either prerecord their segment as part of Tikkun@Home, or do it live as part of Shavuot Night Live.
The speakers, who represent organizations from all corners of Jewish life, had the ability to choose their topic. All topics tie into some angle of Judaism, yet they range from classic Jewish text studies to history lessons to hands-on demonstrations.
“Over the last 10 years, we have been growing this event to be broader and community-wide by reaching out to Jewish organizations, synagogues, educators, rabbis and others who are top notch in their field to really try to be diverse in the type of presentation, teaching style and point of view,” Rosenberg Mann said. “We really feel that there’s something for everyone, either things that you like, or things that you’d like to be challenged by.”
The over 30 presenters that will be featured in the Community-wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot include Bob Jacob, managing editor of the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News; Rabbi Steven L. Denker of Temple Emanu El in Orange; Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria of B’nai Jeshurun; and Jay Leberman, head of school at the Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood.
With speakers and topics of such range, Rosenberg Mann encouraged the Jewish community and those from around the world to sign onto the free event.
“Our goal is that the event will give people an opportunity to connect with each other through Jewish teaching and to be uplifted by the presentations in obviously a year that’s been very difficult,” Rosenberg Mann said. “I am confident there will be something everyone can say to themselves, ‘I don’t want to miss that.’”
The Cleveland Jewish News is a co-sponsor of the event.