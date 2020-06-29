B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike is easing into daily minyan with onsite services three days a week.
“Though we have seen that joining minyan online can be a very meaningful and spiritual experience, there is a special sanctity and joy we feel when we are physically gathered in one place as a community,” Executive Director Jay Ross said in a June 24 email to congregants.
Starting June 29, the pilot onsite morning minyan will be held outside in Linden Courtyard. Each service will be limited to 15 congregants and pre-registration is required. During the first week, only regular morning minyan attendees will be allowed to register.
“Once we work out any concerns, and if everything goes well, we will open this up to all members,” Ross said.
Attendees are asked to wear masks, social distance and not to sing.