Eleven teenagers involved with B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Isakowitz Youth Initiative’s Hineni Fellowship traveled to Alabama and Georgia from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31 to learn firsthand about the civil rights movement through a Jewish lens.
Participants visited several civil rights landmarks, including the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s childhood home, neighborhood and church in Atlanta, the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., and the Rosa Parks Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, both in Montgomery, Ala. Edmund Pettus Bridge is known as the site of the Bloody Sunday conflict in March 1965 where police officers clashed with civil rights demonstrators as they attempted to march to Montgomery. Many marches have taken place on the bridge since then in commemoration of Bloody Sunday. The National Memorial Museum for Peace and Justice, informally known as the National Lynching Memorial, commemorates the Black victims of lynching in the United States.
This was the second Hineni Fellowship trip, with the first visiting Washington, D.C., in March 2022.
Sara Kurland, a 10th grader at Orange High School in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News the trip put what she learned about the civil rights movement and segregation in the South in perspective. Sara also attended the March 2022 trip to Washington, D.C.
“I really wanted to learn more about civil rights and the impact the Jewish people had in those relations,” Sara, 16, said. “We went to a lot of museums, and specifically, the Rosa Parks Museum was really cool. The whole trip took this very hands-on approach to education.”
Sara said while the civil rights movement is not a new concept to her, there is only so much history books can say. One thing that shocked her was learning about activists she’d never read about, she said.
“I learned so many more important names,” Sara said. “I realized that, in civil rights activism, there were a lot more people behind it than I was originally taught.”
Visiting the National Museum for Peace and Justice was also an eye-opening part of the trip, Sara said, adding it “was very upsetting to see everything that happened and how many people died.”
“It made it all seem so much more realistic,” she said. “Being able to walk around and see the memorials brought it home for me.”
Beachwood High School senior Rena Berkowitz shared similar sentiments about visiting the National Museum for Peace and Justice. Rena attended last year’s trip, too.
“I knew lynching was a thing, but we were told that it was very public, advertised and almost treated like an event that everyone wanted to go to,” Rena, 17, said. “That really shocked me. Not just the fact that it was this huge, celebrated event, but there were also so many ‘unknown victim’ markers. People were almost having fun with it, but they didn’t bother to know who was lynched. That didn’t add up to me.”
Rena said learning more about segregation was also enlightening, especially at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery.
“We saw segregated water fountains and classroom exhibits, and I always knew that happened, but you can’t physically see it or understand it fully in pictures,” she said. “So, to see those things come together with the things we weren’t taught in school was interesting. This is stuff we should be taught instead of learning it as a senior on a fellowship trip.”
Another highlight for Rena was visiting King’s hometown church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, on the first day of the trip. Before and after the trip, participants also visited with Clarence Bozeman, a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Cleveland. Bozeman served as King’s personal driver for him and his family in Montgomery from 1958 to 1960. Rena explained these visits were her first time in a church.
“We were always taught that (King) went to church growing up and eventually become a reverend, but actually visiting the church, I’d never been to one myself,” she said. “The environment was so warm and welcoming, I didn’t expect it to be so much like a synagogue.”
Both Sara and Rena said the trip helped them understand the civil rights movement through a Jewish lens.
“I learned so much about the history of the Jewish people, but more than that, I learned about American Jewish history, especially with how it aligns with Black history,” Sara said. “This gives me a different point of view of my ancestors.”
Rena said, “I am a huge believer in education. Now that I know more, like what really happened and how, I can spread that knowledge too.”