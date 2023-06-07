B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will hold an installation weekend for Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum on June 9 and June 10.
Rosenbaum was hired as cantor in April 2022 after the congregation’s longtime cantor, Aaron Shifman, decided not to seek a contract extension after 24 years. A search committee was formed, and Rosenbaum officially started in the role in July.
Rosenbaum grew up in Northbrook, Ill., a northern suburb of Chicago. She was ordained as a hazzan in May 2021 by the Academy for Jewish Religion in California. She also studied at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisc., majoring in German and minoring in linguistics. Prior to joining B’nai Jeshurun, Rosenbaum served Sinai Temple in Los Angeles as its Hebrew/trope specialist in the religious school and as a cantorial intern, and then as a cantor at Temple Sinai in Glendale, Calif.
B’nai Jeshurun is her first congregation where she is serving as a full-time cantor, Rosenbaum told the Cleveland Jewish News. After her first year in the role, she’s feeling “very excited” ahead of the festivities, she said.
“It’s very meaningful to me personally, as this is my spiritual home,” she said. “I’ve never been installed anywhere before. In my previous pulpits, I was part time. (Those opportunities) were a good barometer for what was to come. Being fully immersed in the community as a full-time cantor, it’s a lot of work but very gratifying being fully part of the community. ... Being a clergy member is a privilege. It’s an honor to do this type of work.”
The weekend events include a family dinner and youth programs, and the congregation’s first Shabbat Rocks! outdoor service of the season in the Linden Family Courtyard on June 9. A Shabbat dinner will follow. Rosenbaum’s official installation will be at the congregation’s June 10 Shabbat morning services, featuring Cantor Perryne Anker, dean emerita of the Academy for Jewish Religion. Anker is Rosenbaum’s mentor and will address the congregation as part of the program.
Anker grew up in Cleveland attending B’nai Jeshurun and was mentored by Cantor Saul Meisels, who served as a longtime hazzan. Being part of that history brings the installation “full circle,” Rosenbaum said.
“She’s coming from L.A. to install me,” she said. “It’s this full-circle moment that she gets to install me. It’s pretty cool.”
The weekend was planned by co-chairs Lee and Theresa Markowitz, Jeff and Sue Nash, and Rabbi Michael and Michele Ungar, and committee members Murray Berkowitz, Ethan and Gena Cohen, Michael and Barbara Linden, Rich and Helayne Loeb, Larry and Carolyn Marcs and Robyn Marcs.
Sue Nash told the CJN she was happy to co-chair the installation weekend, especially since she was also on the search committee that resulted in Rosenbaum’s hiring. Sue and Jeff Nash have been members of the congregation as a couple since they were married 43 years ago, although Jeff Nash grew up there. Their two adult children were also b’nai mitzvah, Confirmed and graduated from the synagogue.
“I was one of the people that voted for her to come to B’nai Jeshurun,” recalled Nash, who lives in Beachwood. “I go to minyan every day. I made a point to get to know her. I wanted to make sure she was happy at B’nai Jeshurun and that she would feel comfortable in her new home. And we welcomed her.”
While Rosenbaum’s standout voice and musical prowess are a major plus, Nash said what she loves most about Rosenbaum is her willingness to get involved and her unique take on d’var Torah.
“She brings in current ideas, and always steps up when asked because she really loves doing it,” Nash said.
The upcoming festivities also set the tone for the future, Rosenbaum said. Her family will also be in town for the festivities, with Rosenbaum adding her parents are “really happy” she landed in “such a wonderful community.”
“I am really excited for what the future holds,” she said. “We have such a fantastic team working together for a better, brighter future, both for B’nai Jeshurun and the broader Cleveland Jewish community. We’re poised to make a huge difference.”