As Scott Matasar begins his role as president of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, he looks ahead to the positive changes and growth happening at the Pepper Pike synagogue.

He succeeds Rebekah Dorman as he was elected to the presidency at the May 7 annual meeting.

“It’s an incredible honor for me to be able to be serving our congregation at this juncture,” Matasar told the Cleveland Jewish News July 28. “I think you can sum it up in one word, which is excitement.”

After several leadership changes following the suspension of former Senior Rabbi Stephen Weiss following his arrest and the retirement of Cantor Aaron Shifman, Matasar is leading the synagogue into a future with once again a fully staffed clergy.

“The congregation has entirely moved on from the unfortunate events of 2022 and made our peace with it,” Matasar said. “All of us, both in leadership and the congregation as a whole feel great excitement, energy and optimism about the synagogue’s future.”

The clergy is made up of Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, who stepped up as senior rabbi, Education Engagement Rabbi Josh Foster, and the new additions of Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum, Rabbi Joshua Jacobs and Rabbi Alex Rosenbaum. The Rosenbaums are not related.

“We have a fully-staffed clergy team that is inspired, passionate and bringing fresh perspective to what it means to be a Conservative Jew in today’s society,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what the next decade holds for our institution, and feel lucky that I get to serve as B’nai Jeshurun’s president at this pivotal moment.”

While growing up outside of Detroit and practicing law in New York City for several years, Matasar considers himself a Clevelander. Since he and his wife moved to the area in 1999, they have been active congregants of B’nai Jeshurun.

He soon after joined the board of trustees, followed by becoming an officer, and most recently co-chaired the search committee with Courtney Fishman that brought Rabbis Jacobs and Alex Rosenbaum to the synagogue. Jacobs is the new assistant rabbi, while Alex Rosenbaum is the inaugural director of the upcoming Wellness Center. The two rabbis, who are married, officially joined the clergy team July 18.

“Rabbi Jacobs and Rabbi Rosenbaum just joined us a week ago and everybody is so excited about the potential for the synagogue going forward,” he said. “We are working on a number of new programs, we’ve had a surge in new membership and a surge in financial support from our membership as well.”

In his own role as president, Matasar sees his job as supporting the leadership team and providing them with the tools and resources needed for such new programs and initiatives.

Programming developments at the synagogue are focused on keeping the tradition while meeting the next generation of Jewish Cleveland where they are, he said. This includes further developing the Bridge program for young Jewish professionals in downtown Cleveland, as well as the development of the new Wellness Center, an initiative of Rudin-Luria to be led by Alex Rosenbaum.

“Ultimately, we are looking for new ways to help both existing members of the synagogue as well as members of the Jewish community at large to connect with Judaism in new and innovative ways,” said Matasar, a resident of Bainbridge Township.

The vision of the Wellness Center will be continued to be worked on over the next 12 months, with some programming likely becoming available throughout the course of the year, he said. The hope is for it to become a long-standing, permanent fixture in Jewish Cleveland.

Several other new programs and opportunities to connect with B’nai Jeshurun include monthly Shabbat in the Sun out in the courtyard and weekly games of Mahjong at Van Aken District with the two newest rabbis.

“We’re just looking for new ways to enable people in Cleveland and Jewish Cleveland to connect with each other and with our community,” he said.