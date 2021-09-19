The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce hired Megan Baechle as its new executive director.
She replaces Kathy Seeley, who resigned this summer.
According to a news release from the chamber, Baechle has over six years of chamber experience, currently serving as the executive director of the Berea Chamber of Commerce and previously serving at the Olmsted Chamber of Commerce. She also has over 10 years work experience in operations management, executive support and event planning.
Baechle serves on the young professionals committee for the LGBT + Allied Chamber of Commerce and is executive director of LGBTQ+ Lorain County. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational communication from Ohio University.
She lives in Berea with her husband, two children and their rescue dog.