Megan Baechle, executive director of the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce, is planning to step down from the role effective Nov. 30.
According to an email sent to the community from the chamber, Baechle has submitted her resignation due to an “amazing opportunity that is the best fit for her and her family at this time.”
Baechle was hired in September 2021, replacing Kathy Seeley, who resigned earlier that summer.
“The committee is incredibly supportive of Megan’s decision and wishes her all the best as she embarks on this new chapter,” the email said. “We look forward to new opportunities for the organization and for all that lies ahead in 2023.”
To prepare for her departure, a search committee has started to look for her replacement.
Those interested in applying for the executive director position or sharing the role with applicants who may be a good fit, visit bit.ly/3hbgeYe.
For more information or questions, email board president Michael Gray at michaelg@gotxi.com.