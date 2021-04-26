Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain discussed the city’s fiscal health, personnel changes and what the community can anticipate for the rest of 2021 in the Pepper Pike State of the City address, as part of the Pepper Pike Civic League’s Virtual Town Hall held April 22 on Zoom.
Noting that in just a few years Pepper Pike will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of splitting away from the original Orange Township in 1924, Bain said Pepper Pike should focus on its flexibility and ability to change.
“If we can learn anything from our experiences in the last 100 years, it’s that things change whether we wish them to or not,” he said. “Knowing that, we must strive to manage change, to maintain the best of the past and to manage the direction we take,” primarily focusing on the steps the city has taken to preserve and build on Pepper Pike’s “solid foundation in a manner consistent to our traditions and with an eye to the future.”
Working to maintain the city’s “great attributes,” Bain recognized staff as a big part of the success of Pepper Pike, including the police department, the fire department, the service department and others.
Bain also referenced some staff turnover Pepper Pike is experiencing, most notably the retirement of Pepper Pike Police Chief Joe Mariola, who is set to retire April 30, and Bob Girardi, the city’s service director. Mariola’s successor, Karl Dietz, was sworn in to his new role on April 29. Girardi’s successor will be named in a few weeks, Bain said.
Pepper Pike’s biggest success lies in its financial stability, Bain said.
According to his report, the community was teetering financial insolvency 12 years ago. Now, Pepper Pike has “a financial cushion to be prepared for financial downturns” and a cash reserve, as well as referencing the community’s “low-income taxes and reasonable property taxes.”
“We are stronger financially this year than we began in 2020, and that is despite the pandemic,” Bain said. “We have annually improved our financial situation, which has restored our city to economic stability and allows us to maintain our infrastructure on an ongoing basis. We spend our dollars carefully and in a sustainable fashion. By doing so, we cannot always obtain everything we want, but we can afford everything we need.”
Explaining that Pepper Pike has “responsible” five-year plans, Bain said the city’s main funded ended 2020 with an $11,800,000 balance, which was up $400,000 from 2019. This reflects an increase over $9.5 million since 2012 when the city’s general fund was only $2 million.
In addition to discussing finances and personnel changes, Bain also discussed changes to the city’s recycling efforts, encouraging residents to break down their boxes and separate their paper waste from other recyclables. Doing so will save the city thousands of dollars annually, which will be used to support the city’s beautification fund.
Other topics discussed included some of the city’s upcoming projects, including the outdoor fireplace at Pepper Pike Park pavilion; an LED traffic light system conversion; a $1.8 million service department renovation to be completed in May; and the upcoming construction of a new police station and interior remodeling of the city’s fire department sleeping quarters. Bain also noted some of the events Pepper Pike residents may be used to in the summer months will continue to be up in the air as COVID-19 case numbers continue to fluctuate, most notably the city’s outdoor movie showings in the park.
Bain also touched on new development in Pepper Pike, addressing the Park Synagogue zoning amendment on a special election ballot on May 4, as well the completion of a rebuilt 3-acre traffic circle destroyed in a November 2019 gas line explosion. Dominion Gas, the company that owned the gas line responsible for the explosion, paid for the project and should wrap up this spring. Bain also briefly touched on the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland project with Medina Creative Housing, which is being reviewed by city planner George Smerigan.
Before closing the meeting, which was viewed by over 50 community members, Bain took questions that ran the gamut – from a potential community dog park, tree conservation and improved communication with residents.
Also as part of the meeting, the Pepper Pike Civic League awarded its 2021 Civic Award Scholarships to Caroline DeCicco, a senior at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, and Rohan Krishnamurthi, a senior at University School in Hunting Valley. The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to the students for essays they wrote addressing ethical issues raised during the pandemic, and how that affected them personally, in their community and globally. Essays were due March 15 to be considered.