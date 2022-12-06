Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood hosted over 800 students and chaperones from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 for the first Bais Yaakov Convention since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The convention included speeches, panels and workshops centered around the theme of sulam mutzav artza, or Jacob’s ladder and its deeper message of growth and development.
First held in 1960, the convention unites Orthodox Jewish high school seniors from over 64 girls schools across North America. Yavne hosts the convention every five years as the national convention rotates every year between host cities Cleveland, Detroit, Baltimore, Toronto and Montreal.
“The theme is the concept of Jacob’s ladder ... the words are ‘The ladder was standing on the ground, and its head reached up to the sky,’” Shifra Hanson, Yavne production director, told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 2. “That represents the concepts of constant growth that we strive for, but at the same time, recognizing that we’re human beings, we’re balanced, we live on Earth, we take care of our health, we take care of our physical needs, and we use all of the bounty of this world to help us grow in meaningful and internal ways.”
Working for months on decorations and programming with other students and staff at Yavne, the convention heads were seniors Dafna Stern, Sarala Rivkin, Yitty Greenberger, Tehila Altose and Temi Drandoff. They also created a game show for students to test their knowledge from years of Jewish education.
“It was very special to see that even though we’re so diverse – from so many states and so many places – there are core educational beliefs, concepts and information that are passed on in every school,” Hanson said. “You see that when the girls were cheering, they got the answers right, that shows that we have an educational philosophy and we have a very strong education that’s being given throughout the world.”
Decorations fit the theme of the convention, from archways representing periods throughout Jewish history to diamond wall art representing Jewish concepts and their earthly origins. The ceiling of the gym was turned into a sky. At the entrance of the school were cutouts of skylines representing the cities of the visiting schools, and the skyscrapers also served as another way to visualize Jacob’s ladder – rooted on earth and reaching the sky.
Hanson described the preparation for the conference as a unifying experience as each student at Yavne from ninth through 12th grade was on a committee and worked together toward a common goal.
“I think that Mrs. (Tzipporah) Zelasko said it really well last night (at the convention opening program),” Dafna told the CJN. “She said that, ‘I hope you enjoy this convention as much as we enjoyed preparing it for you’ because it was such an amazing experience to make it.”
Hanson and Dafna outlined some of the other highlights of the convention, from the school presentations during the opening program, a production of “A Match Made in Heaven” directed by Abigail Rozen and Hanson, two vocalists performing for the closing program, and the ability to connect with many new people.
“There’s so many girls here and we just started to meet everyone,” Dafna said Dec. 1. “And Shabbos is such a good day to really bond because we don’t have any distractions, and I think everyone can look forward to an amazing next 24 hours to really connect to everyone here.”