Sirens in the night: That was Seth E. Salver’s first hint that something was amiss about a mile south of his oceanfront condominium building around 2 a.m. June 24.
Salver, who is vice mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla., said he tried to ignore the sounds, which were unusual for the quiet Miami Beach suburb, and went back to sleep. The sirens continued. The next morning, Salver read his text messages and learned that the Champlain Towers South condominium building on Collins Avenue in Surfside, Fla., had imploded.
“I was just in shock, couldn’t believe it” Salver told the Cleveland Jewish News June 25. He said his first thought was, “This could have been me.”
His building is laid out similarly to Champlain Towers South, which he visited when a friend lived in one of the luxury condominiums there. Salver is a Surfside native. He grew up in Bay Harbor and lives with his wife, Perla in Bal Harbour.
Her sister, Shana Maikhor, married Dr. Morris Edelstein. The two lived in greater Cleveland until a fellowship took the couple to Boston.
“A lot of people, actually, were texting me … thinking it may have been my building.”
Sixteen members of his congregation live in the building. As of June 25, four bodies were recovered, but the number of unaccounted people had risen to 159 from 99.
Salver is gabbai at The Shul of Bal Harbour, affiliated with Chabad.
“There are several shul members that live in that building and that are still unaccounted for,” Salver said. “There’s people that I saw in shul last Shabbat. And I’m planning on being in shul this Shabbat, and there’s going to be people missing.”
His synagogue has been leading the effort at humanitarian response, first gathering supplies for people who were displaced by the collapse, arranging food and meals.
“And it’s not just Jewish people that are affected; it’s not just Jewish people that they’re helping,” he said. “Everyone has really come together. I’ve seen signs that say Surfside strong.”
Salver said there was a tremendous outpouring of support immediately following the collapse.
“In fact, they said that they don’t need any more … material donations,” Salver said. “And now they’ve just pivoted to financial assistance for families to help arrange travel, … help find housing and unfortunately to inevitably pay for funerals.”
Members of Temple Menorah, a Miami Beach Conservative congregation, held a vigil near the site June 25, Salver said, adding that there are members from that congregation who live in the building. Temple Menorah also established an emergency fund for families.
“There are several tehillim groups that are circulating the names of all the victims,” he said, referring to the recitation of psalms. “We’re just hoping and praying that people will be found alive.”
Salver said Champlain Towers South was built in the 1980s and was undergoing a required 40-year recertification process this week. Two other similar buildings, Champlain Towers East and Champlain Towers North, were built at about the same time by the same developer, he said, with the same floor plan and same structural elements.
“So, it’s kind of scary to think about that way,” he said.
Salver said the streets are closed near the site of the collapse and he has not visited it since the collapse.
“So, anyone that goes there has to walk along the beach path or on Collins Avenue,” he said, but he can spot the building from his office in North Miami at Salver & Salver, Certified Public Accountants, LLP.
While typically, condominiums in the area would be at 50% to 60% occupancy during the summer, “COVID refugees” have bolstered the occupancy levels to between 85% and 90% at Champlain Towers South and similar oceanside condominiums, Salver said.
In describing the building and the area, Salver, a certified public accountant, said a real estate attorney colleague was handling two closings on condos in Champlain Towers South, one for more than $700,000 and the second for about $500,000. Both transactions were canceled after the collapse.
Salver said he was impressed with the swift action of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the coordination among governmental agencies.
As vice mayor, he said he has taken calls from residents of Bal Harbour who are concerned about the potential for collapse of their buildings.
“I immediately engaged with the town, the town manager and building official, and I’m having them make a presentation at our next council meeting regarding the process, and how the city plays a role in ensuring that all buildings meet this certification in a timely manner,” Salver said. “Because, you know, a building that’s standing, and has been standing for 40 years, no one thinks that in a second, it could just come crashing down.”