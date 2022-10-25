In late September, Cleveland Leadership Center took a delegation of 23 business and nonprofit leaders to Berlin to gain new perspectives on civic challenges and solutions that could inform their work in Cleveland.
The weeklong mission followed a visit to Cleveland by a group from Leadership Berlin in 2019. That exchange set the stage for a COVID-19 delayed visit to Germany coordinated by CLC and hosted by Leadership Berlin, according to a news release. Leadership Berlin offers similar programming and offerings as CLC.
The trip was the third international mission that CLC has offered to alumni and supporters.
The delegation, which featured Mt. Sinai Health Foundation President Mitchell Balk, met with their counterparts at several businesses, educational and cultural organizations throughout Berlin. The itinerary included meeting a member of the Parliament, a performance by a choir of Ukrainian refugees who have resettled in Berlin, exploration of sustainable energy initiatives, and visits to Jewish and Muslim communities. Those visits were split between large and small groups based on personal and professional interests.
Balk told the Cleveland Jewish News that he was approached by CLC President and CEO Marianne Crosley to join the trip as the organization was “disappointed” no Jewish leaders had signed up for the trip, given its destination and agenda.
“They asked if it would be at all possible for me to join the trip, and I initially said no,” Balk recalled, adding it was too close to the holidays and he couldn’t clear his calendar. “I never though I would be spending a week in Germany. But, a week later, Marianne sent me the itinerary. It was clear not only were they going to talk about the Holocaust, but the whole agenda was themed around hate and how they’re dealing with it in their community.”
Balk said that struck a cord with him – especially with what the Cleveland community is grappling with and how much of Mt. Sinai Health Foundation’s grant making work revolved around racism and how it impacts health outcomes.
“For example, the toxic stress that Black women carry with them and how it is a huge cause of infant mortality,” Balk said. “I started putting all of this together in my head and realized I wanted to be there to see if there were lessons learned in Germany that I could bring back to Cleveland.”
As the only Jewish member of the delegation, Balk said knowing Germany was “ground zero for the biggest hate, the biggest crime and the greatest evil in the history of mankind” was initially hard for him. Then, during the trip, Balk was given the opportunity to become a Holocaust educator of sorts by providing interpretation of what other delegation members were learning through a Jewish lens.
“I didn’t think that would happen as I don’t have any immediate family members who experienced the Holocaust,” Balk reflected. “This is where Germany came together to systematically exterminate Jews. So, it was all very complex for me. It’s a beautiful city, but there will always be there underlying issues.”
One of his highlights of the trip was the relationships he formed with other delegation members, he said.
“I didn’t really know many of them at all until the trip,” he said, recalling a trip early on in the week to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, which is made up with 2,711 concrete slabs arranged in a grid pattern on a sloped field. “You can walk among the stones and you have this feeling of being trapped, similar to how Jews felt in Europe. There, we had a little bit of a Holocaust lesson with me and the other members.”
At the end of the day, participants were asked what the highlight of the day was for them, and Balk recalled many members said it was their conversations with him. Later that night, he was given the opportunity to address the group at dinner.
“I learned my fellow Clevelanders who are leaders in this community were woefully undereducated about the Holocaust,” Balk said, adding one member had never heard of Dr. Josef Mengele. “I never thought (the Holocaust) was my story to tell. But on this trip, I learned that it is clearly every Jew’s story to tell.”
Crediting Leadership Berlin for its work organizing the trip activities, Balk said he hopes to use his experiences in Berlin to better the Cleveland community.
“(Leadership Berlin) are working hard on these issues of hate and promoting multiculturalism,” he said. “They lived through the hatred that existed in their parents and grandparents generations. Seeing that work gave me great hope for the future – that we could someday put the past on the shelf. We’ll never forget, of course, but hopefully we could work to build a better future for humankind.”