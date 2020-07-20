Alenka Banco will step down Oct. 31 after seven years as executive director and five years as a member of the board of Cleveland Arts Prize. She will serve in an advisory capacity to assist in the transition.
Banco will assist in the renovation of the Wagner Museum of Art in East Cleveland, a newly established nonprofit in the former home of artist Albert Wagner.
“It is a mission close to my heart and an important project for the region,” Banco said in a news release. “My life is truly enriched because of the people I have met through the organization. I am looking forward to resuming my development work in the community.”
During her time at the organization, Banco furthered the organization’s mission in many ways, including the implementation of the Barbara S. Robinson Award, an incentive to advance the arts through leadership in policy, legislation, arts education and community development, as well as the Verge Fellowship program for emerging artists with support from the Cleveland Foundation.
“Alenka’s extraordinary vision and leadership has been critical to the success of Cleveland Arts Prize and the growth of this premiere arts organization,” said Howard Freedman, chair of the arts prize board of trustees, in the release.
The Cleveland Arts Prize has been active for six decades recognizing more than 350 artists, leaders and organizations. Established in 1960 by the Women’s City Club, it is the nation’s oldest municipal arts award.
A search committee has been formed to identify a successor. Inquiries should be directed to inquiries@clevelandartsprize.org.