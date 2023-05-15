When considering the turmoil and in-fighting going on in Israel at this time and throughout history, “How do we move forward and not tear the fabric of unity as a nation?” That’s the question asked by Oren Baratz, senior vice president for external affairs at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, May 10 during the Cleveland Leadership Center’s virtual program, “The Way Forward Leader Lunch Break.” Baratz’s topic was, ”Politics and Protests: Israel’s future in peril.”
Baratz raised issues about tensions in Israel over judicial reform and grassroots efforts to oppose it hat spread wide and far. He said recent moves by top officials in the Israeli government have sparked demonstrations and protests by hundreds of thousands of people from left and right wing groups, all classes of citizens and even soldiers, objecting to reform from fear it’s going to begin the transformation of Israel from being fully democratic. The protests have been going for months.
Baratz said politicians and the opposition are not leading it, but are participating, and he doesn’t feel it will lose steam as the younger generation becomes more involved and seems very committed, He said supporters of the reform and supporters of the government are on the streets, especially on Thursdays and Saturdays. They are also very active on social media, he said.
“I don’t know where it‘s going to go,” Baratz said. “How will it affect our nation? In every complicated issue there is truth on both sides. People feel there is danger to our democratic values and they will be challenged. The truth is somewhere in the middle and that’s what we’re trying to figure out now.”
He said he doesn’t expect judicial reform will pass the way it was planned, and he expects a compromise.
Baratz said American Jews can be an important voice and facilitator, and can have a role to play in reaching a consensus to “bring everybody under the tent.”
He said one goal of the government is to create a reform that will limit the jurisdictional power of the Supreme Court.
“If the government makes a decision, any entity that has a legal challenge to a decision made can actually go directly to the Supreme Court to debate and challenge it,” Baratz said. “In the U.S., the Supreme Court of Appeal deals with about 130 cases per year. In Israel, they deal with over 3,000 cases per year, That’s part of the issue.”
He said Israel should create a constitution, but as an example of its complexity, said, try to imagine the United States trying to revisit the constitution now.
“It would not be possible,” Baratz said. “I think it’s one of the reasons why Israel couldn’t get itself a constitution in 1948, And 75 years later, it’s more complicated. If we can move towards a constitution, it would be great, but it will be very hard, The issues of 1948 just got more complicated. The separation of state and church was the issue in 1948 ... the West Bank and all that doesn’t make it easier to create a constitution.”
Baratz said he doesn’t consider himself an expert on American politics and is reluctant to talk about it,
“But I will say that I think at the American administration behind scenes has sent a strong message to Israel and there is an understanding that what helped the American administration send a very strong message was understating the extent of the protest movement in Israel,” he said.
Marianne Crosley, president and CEO of Cleveland Leadership Center, introduced Baratz and facilitated the session.