Barry R. Chesler, the first Cleveland Jewish News Foundation president and a former board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, died May 2. He was 75.

Born Dec. 26, 1947, to parents Florence and Hyman Chesler, he is survived by his wife, Lynn Chesler (nee Reider); children, Rebecca Chesler and Jodi (Jeremy) Audino; grandchildren, Ari and Carly Audino; and sister, Judy Post.

He was a longtime member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights.

Chesler wrapped up his tenure as CJPC board chair in 2018 and helped form the CJN Foundation in 2007, a 501(c)(3) created for the purpose of “preserving and protecting” the CJN for the Jewish community. Chesler’s family received copies of the CJN predecessor, the Jewish Independent, growing up, which was incorporated as the CJN in 1964.

At the 2018 annual Cleveland Jewish Publication Company meeting that signaled the end of his tenure as board chair, Chesler said his involvement with the newspaper gave him a better perspective on the work that goes into producing it. When he was asked about what he was most proud of, he replied, “that everyone here gets a paycheck.”

“I’ve said, and I should trademark it, that the Cleveland Jewish News is the tangible glue that keeps the Jewish community together,” he said during an interview at the CJN’s office at the time. “The Cleveland Jewish News you can touch, even if it’s on your screen.”

At that 2018 meeting, Chesler also received a proclamation from then-Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz making June 25, 2018, “Barry Chesler Day.”

Since then, the CJN also honored Chesler at its virtual 2021 annual meeting, naming its board room at its Beachwood office the “Barry R. Chesler Board Room.” On that honor, Chesler said at the meeting that, “I really appreciate everything that you do, and everything that you’ve said and done for me. ... Thank you very much.”

Chesler was an honorary life director of the CJPC board.

Outside of his CJN involvement, Chesler also served as chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer for Reider’s Inc. grocery stores from June 1975 to October 1998, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also served as director of special projects – real estate at Giant Eagle from November 1998 to June 2002. After that, he served as chief financial and administrative officer of Northern Haserot from June 2002 until 2017. He also created Chesler & Associates, of which he was the managing director of from June 2000 until his death. Chesler also served as an adjunct instructor at Cuyahoga Community College from 2000 to 2012.

A resident of Orange, Chesler graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1966, and went on to receive a BBA degree in accounting from Ohio University in Athens in 1969. He also received his MBA in management from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1972, and went on to become a State of Ohio certified public accountant and a notary public. His business career started as an accountant with Arthur Anderson, followed by a senior accountant position at J.K. Lasser & Co., now Cohen & Co.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. May 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.

Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. May 7, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 8, 9 and 10 at the residence at 435 Blossom Lane in Orange.

Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation (cjn.org/foundation), the Lynn and Barry Chesler Educational Fund, c/o Park Synagogue, or the Lynn and Barry Chesler Activities Fund, c/o Menorah Park Foundation.

Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at 1 p.m. May 7 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Barry Chesler, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.

This is a developing story.