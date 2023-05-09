There is no shortage of kind words for the type of person Barry R. Chesler was.
But for those closest to Chesler, who was the founding Cleveland Jewish News Foundation president and former Cleveland Jewish Publication Company board chair, none of those words seem to be enough to truly describe their father, husband, brother, friend and colleague who died May 2 at age 75.
Born Dec. 26, 1947, to Florence and Hyman Chesler, he graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1966, and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1969 from Ohio University in Athens before receiving his MBA from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management in Cleveland in 1972. He then became a state of Ohio certified public accountant and notary public, enjoying a long career as an accountant and finance professional – serving in roles at Arthur Anderson, J.K. Lasser & Co (now Cohen & Co.), Reider’s Inc., Giant Eagle and Northern Haserot, as well as his own firm Chesler & Associates.
His wife, Lynn Chesler, told the CJN her husband of 53 years always had a passion for things he cared about, whether that was his community endeavors, his career or his family.
“I met him in junior high at Wiley Middle School, we were in classes together and we would often talk,” she recalled. “We just got along really well, and I told my mother at 13 that I was going to marry him. We eventually did. I waited for him, and he was always just wonderful to me. We had the most wonderful marriage. He was beyond passionate and he was always there for us, whether it was happy or sad times. He knew how to handle both, and he passed that on to us in his caring ways. He always took care of us.”
His daughters, Jodi Audino and Becky Chesler, spoke to the CJN about his commitment to the things, and people, he loved.
“He was very dedicated to our well-being, our education and everything else,” they said.
Lynn Chesler recalled that passion, and how it was reflected in small, day-to-day gestures.
“He always remembered our birthdays and anniversaries with flowers,” she said. “He was just a loving, caring and wonderful husband. He was just so devoted to all of us, and he was always very proud of our family and our accomplishments, while also being very humble.”
His humble attitude was reflected in Chesler’s desire to help his community, albeit from behind the scenes in advisory roles for several community organizations, including the CJPC board of directors and the CJN Foundation board of directors, as well as the Solon Chamber of Commerce, Menorah Park, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Schnurmann House. Chesler served as CJN Foundation president from 2006 to 2010, and was elected as honorary life director in 2010. He then served as board chair for the CJPC from 2015 to 2018, becoming honorary life director in 2018.
Whether it was serving on their boards or offering his financial prowess, his quiet support was something admired by colleagues across the community, said longtime friend Enid Rosenberg. She told the CJN she likely met Chesler through Park Synagogue, where he and his wife, and she and her husband, Dr. David Rosenberg, are members. Their friendship deepened when they both served on the Menorah Park board, she said.
“Barry was a very special person, a very enveloping kind of person,” Rosenberg said. “You always felt really good about yourself when you were with Barry. He was a kind gentleman with a sense of style. Whatever I remember about him in my mind’s eye is his voice. It was the smile always on his face, the twinkle in his eye. His warmth came through it. You always felt that, when working with Barry, he was there to help and that you were working together. He was never better than anyone. He was just so gracious.”
Rosenberg said she and Chesler developed nicknames for each other, calling each other their “pal” and “palette.” With no idea how that ritual started, she said those little things are going to be what she misses most.
“It was just something special,” she said. “I am going to miss him like crazy. He was just supposed to always be around. You expect to turn a corner, go for a walk in the park or go to the grocery store, and he’d just be there with Lynn.”
Susan Levine, who served as CJN Foundation president following Chesler’s tenure told the CJN he was a mentor to her.
“He was very open to helping work out difficult situations, always in the most positive way,” she recalled. “Barry basically invited me to join the board. He was very welcoming and allowed me this amazing portfolio to do very satisfying work. He was so supportive throughout that. When he finished his term, he, in conjunction with the nominating committee, asked if I would follow in his footsteps. That was such an honor for me. It was just a great ride doing that kind of community work with him.”
Calling Chesler “a prince of a guy,” Levine said the world needs more people like him – also referencing the ever-present twinkle in his eye.
“He always had such a friendly smile and knew how to be gracious and inclusive,” she said. “He always set a good example for many in the community.”
Reflecting on the many touch points Chesler has left behind, those closest to him believe he’s left a lasting legacy in all he cared about – within the Cleveland Jewish community and beyond.
“He was just kind, selfless and always did the right thing – and he would do anything for anyone,” Lynn Chesler said. “He always meant it. He did it because he wanted to do it, not because he felt like he had to or would get something in return.”
Rosenberg said, “We’re all better off. Barry helped people and helped them for their sake, not his sake. We’re losing someone whose kindness was spread all over the place. If you want to talk about how to be kind to others and to have people feel their self-worth, that was Barry Chesler. We lost someone who was truly a light. Cleveland has lost a wonderful soul.”
In addition to his wife and daughters, Chesler is survived by son-in-law, Jeremy Audino; grandchildren, Ari and Carly Audino; and sister, Judy (Irving) Post.
Funeral services were held May 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with interment at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation at cjn.org/foundation, the Lynn and Barry Chesler Educational Fund, c/o Park Synagogue or the Lynn and Barry Chesler Activities Fund, c/o Menorah Park Foundation.