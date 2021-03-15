Barry Reis, the CFO of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, will depart after 31 years in the role and become a special adviser to the president, effective July 1, 2022.
“It is an honor to work on behalf of Jewish Cleveland and the Jewish people as the CFO of the Cleveland Federation and, therefore, this was not an easy decision for me to make,” Reis said in a news release. “I look forward to working closely with my successor to ensure a seamless transition, while I continue to serve our community here and abroad in any way I can in my new role.”
Reis, 61, started at the Federation as an accounting supervisor a part of its finance department in 1984. He assumed his role as the Federation’s CFO in 1991.
“Over the years, Barry has served the community with great humility and provided leadership to the organization with responsibilities that far exceed those typical for a chief financial officer,” Federation President Erika B. Rudin-Luria said in the release. “His perspective and insight are invaluable to me and our leadership. His unwavering commitment to the highest standards of business integrity, as well as his compassion for those in need, have made him a role model for his colleagues and an inspiration for our volunteer leadership. We are all thrilled he will remain deeply involved in the Federation’s work in this new role.”
The Federation will create a special committee to find a new CFO.
“On behalf of the entire board of trustees, I want to thank Barry for sharing his decision well in advance so a deliberate and thoughtful search process can be done for his successor in the finance department,” J. David Heller said in the release. “He is a ‘pro’s pro’ and an invaluable member of the Federation team and the Cleveland Jewish community. I truly appreciate his willingness to continue to stay immersed in the Federation’s mission-critical work.”
Reis previously worked for the accounting firm Arthur Andersen from 1982 to 1984. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and earned his MBA in finance from Cleveland State University in Cleveland.
Reis and his wife live in Shaker Heights and have four adult children.