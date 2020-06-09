Eight Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants have initiated a lawsuit against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Filed June 4 in Lake County by Beachwood-based attorney Thomas J. Connick, who represents the owners of Diamondback Bar and Grill, Harry Buffalo, Islander Bar and Grill, Grayton Road Tavern, Park Street Cantina, TownHall, Bar 30 and Frank and Tony’s, the complaint claims rules put in place for restaurants to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic are vague and unconstitutional.

“If not followed,” the complaint continues, these orders “expose the restaurant and bar owners to unconstitutional strict criminal penalties and/or reprisal for conduct of others that they have no reasonable control over.”

The restaurant and bar owners are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief. Offering more specifics, Connick told the CJN June 9 they are looking for the court to lift these restrictions, declare what Acton “is doing to be unconstitutional” and allow restaurants to operate without these restrictions and without threat of criminal prosecution.

The new rules include asking customers not to enter if they are symptomatic, performing daily coronavirus symptom checks for employees, requiring all employees to wear facial coverings and encouraging customers to wear them and ensuring a minimum of six feet between people or putting up barriers between tables.

“They can get shut down, they can get criminally prosecuted and they can get their liquor license seized. One or all of the above,” Connick said. “It’s very important that businesses be free to operate without these restrictions and especially without threat of criminal prosecution if they’re somehow not complying with what we believe to be unconstitutionally vague guidelines.”

Connick said one standard is, if an owner sees someone they suspect to have been infected with COVID-19, they can’t let them into their facility.

“They’re not doctors, they can’t diagnose anybody, and I would argue they can’t even ask anybody what their health condition is because I think that would be a violation of federal law,” Connick said. “If someone’s coughing in line or sneezing into their napkin at a table, is that showing signs of COVID-19 infection? I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. But if that is and they’re found to have had it, then (the owner) can be criminally prosecuted for it.”