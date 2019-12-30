Akron native Bonnie Cohen will install a massive mural at the newly renovated and expanded Washkewicz College of Engineering on the campus of Cleveland State University the week of Jan. 6, 2020.
The mosaic mural will be Cohen’s largest piece. A professional installer will relocate the 34 panels – each weighing between 150 to 200 pounds – from Cohen’s basement studio to the ground floor of the downtown Cleveland building. The 8-foot tall and 55-foot long mural, which includes 80,000 pieces of tile, will be mounted permanently with grout and screws. It took Cohen 18 months to complete.
The Bath Township artist, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, won the $240,000 commission as part of the Percent For Art program.
She’s had three other such commissions through the program Ohio Arts Council, but this is the largest.
Cohen, 66, was one of 40 artists to submit proposals in an open commission process through the Ohio Arts Council.
She was named a semifinalist along with Minneapolis-based In Plain Sight and Brooklyn, N.Y., artist Susan Kaprov.
The three semifinalists were invited to a committee meeting with CSU engineering faculty and a graduate student, along with administration at CSU. The artists toured the space and then individually presented their vision for it.
“The challenge of this project was to make it timeless because with engineering … If you see a movie for instance that’s five years old and you see an old cell phone… they’re dated immediately,” Cohen said. “That’s why I reached back 800 years to the Fibonacci numbers and made a big point of saying the design that I would be doing would be timeless. And in fact 35 years ago, I designed the letters for RTA. I designed that logo, and it’s still looking pretty good to me. So I think that might have been why I was chosen to get this commission.”
Cohen said she also told the committee she would use Cleveland-made steel in the project.
“The only kind of steel made in Cleveland is carbon steel, which I did not know when I started this,” Cohen said. “I had envisioned – with the aesthetic of this piece being very contemporary and glossy and shiny and bright – that it would be like stainless steel and have an industrial look to it. But in fact Cleveland steel is really ugly and black and rusts in about two minutes when it’s exposed to air. So that was a challenge.”
In order to use Cleveland steel and not have it rust, Cohen needed to protect it.
“We had the piece laser cut to go with the design, and then we had it powder-coated so it would be protected from rust,” she said.
The 800-pound slab was donated by Olympic Steel, Cohen said.
Committee members liked the abstract quality of her work, along with its depth, capacity to capture abstract engineering, use of recycled materials, simplicity and colorful qualities, according to notes taken by an employee of the Ohio Arts Council, said Kathy Signorino, Ohio Arts Council’s director of individual artists and Percent for Art Program.
The program, Signorino said, comes into play when the Ohio Legislature commits more than $4 million to a building project. One percent of that funding must be reserved for public art.
Cohen’s background is in design, but she has worked in mosaics and ceramics for the past 25 years.
A lifelong member of Beth El Congregation in Akron, she designed the ark wall at the Shaw JCC in Akron.
Her other three Percent for Art projects are displayed at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, at Belmont College in Belmont and at Central State University in Wilberforce.