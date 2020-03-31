Battelle and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus developed a new diagnostic test for COVID-19 that should allow for quicker results and could help flatten the curve, the institutions said in a March 30 news release.
Test results could be ready in as few as five hours and initially, 200 tests could be done daily. When the appropriate infrastructure is built over coming weeks, the goal is to process 1,000 swabs each day.
Battelle researchers over several weeks developed a diagnostic assay and validation process, “with early results suggesting exceptionally high sensitivity,” the release said. Battelle is a Columbus-based science and technology company.
More than 100 Wexner Medical Center researchers and clinicians worked with Battelle researchers over the past few weeks to gather enough data to process its first 91 tests March 25 in a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-certified pathology lab at Ohio State.
“Ohio State and Battelle teams have shown incredible leadership and ingenuity in moving this project forward so rapidly,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the release. “With this collaboration, we will increase testing right here in Ohio to better help health care professionals and public health officials understand, treat and prevent the spread of the virus.”
Wexner Medical Center will administer the new test under FDA certification permits. The institutions said it will increase and improve test processing in Ohio.
A Battelle lab is being developed in West Jefferson – about 20 miles west of Columbus – to process more tests. The company is also in the process of receiving a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment from CMS to begin its own clinical testing.
“Battelle has decades of experience in infectious disease research and has worked with virtually all federal health and national security agencies to respond to emerging health threats,” said Lou Von Thaer, Battelle’s president and CEO, in the release. “I am incredibly proud of the Battelle team, the speed at which it was able to work around the clock to quickly get this operational, and our collaboration with The Ohio State University.”
Battelle’s infectious disease, genetic and virology scientists worked with researchers and scientists in OSU’s College of Medicine, including immunologists, microbiologists, pathologists, epidemiologists and data analytics researchers.
“We’re proud of the partnership of our dedicated scientists with Battelle researchers to help find innovative solutions for the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at Ohio State and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, in the release. “Our physicians and nurses are eager to start administering these tests that will greatly increase our capacity to diagnose more people and assist us in finding solutions for this disease. Testing is just one of more than 50 new research areas aimed at combating COVID-19 underway at the Wexner Medical Center. We are working hand-in-hand with Battelle on many of these critical projects.”
Battelle is also using its specialty facilities on several other solutions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company received an emergency go-ahead from the FDA to use its decontamination system for personal protective equipment, allowing health care workers to clean and reuse respirator masks. After the FDA approved last weekend only cleaning 10,000 masks per day, Gov. Mike DeWine criticized the FDA’s response and urged President Donald Trump to fully approve the equipment. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted March 29 that the agency issued an amended authorization.
Abbott Laboratories, which has manufacturing operations in Columbus as well Central Ohio offices, also announced March 27 it developed a COVID-19 test that could deliver positive results in as few as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. The FDA gave it emergency clearance.