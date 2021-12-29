The city of Beachwood has appealed the arbitration ruling that ordered police officer Blake Rogers reinstated following a June 27, 2019, shooting at Beachwood Place.
Filed Dec. 20 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, the appeal claims arbitrator Christopher J. Beebe was biased against the city and violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by reinstating Rogers, who was terminated Feb. 22 by Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, who also serves as the city’s public safety director. Horwitz is set to leave office Dec. 31 following his re-election defeat to Councilman Justin Berns.
“Officer Rogers misrepresented what happened on June 27, 2019,” Barry Freeman of Roetzel & Andress in Cleveland wrote for the city. “Contrary to the recorded video (and accounts by witnesses), officer Rogers reported the fleeing shoplifter tried to ‘murder’ him by using the car as a weapon. Officer Rogers was honest about one thing: Rogers believed he did nothing wrong and would do it again. A trigger-happy, dishonest police officer who learns nothing from a shooting cannot remain an officer.”
The suspect, Jaquan Jones, 19, of Cleveland was wanted in connection with the theft of a $59 hat from Dillard’s. He was shot and injured in the shooting. He was arrested a month later in an unrelated investigation in Cleveland.
“Incredibly, the arbitrator gave Rogers his job back,” Freeman wrote in the appeal, which was filed near the end of the 90-day deadline for an appeal to be filed. “The arbitrator did so contrary to the collective bargaining agreement … and public policy. He did so by applying different standards to the city’s proof than the union’s. And he did so by ignoring the parties’ agreement on the proper standard for the justified use of deadly force: the Graham Standard.”
Reasonableness of deadly force, according to that standard, “must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight,” according to quoted case law in Freeman’s Oct. 4 post-arbitration hearing brief.
Along with his 24-page motion to vacate the arbitration award, Freeman enclosed exhibits totaling more than 650 pages and two thumb drives.
In his Oct. 12 arbitration award, Beebe wrote that Rogers “was not justified in using deadly force,” but awarded his job, back pay and benefits back based on “numerous due process errors,” among other factors.
Rogers had been placed on paid administrative leave at an annual salary of $92,206.50 plus benefits since the day of the shooting, pending a criminal investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. That investigation ended with a finding of no misdemeanors and a “no bill” by a Cuyahoga County grand jury in October 2020, which means that Rogers did not commit a felony.
Former Beachwood Police Chief Kelly J. Stillman, who was hired Sept. 28, 2020, reviewed the BCI investigation and presented his findings to Horwitz. The city held a pre-disciplinary hearing via Zoom Feb. 18 and Horwitz fired Rogers four days later based on the violation of four sections of Beachwood Police Department’s use of force policy, three of its standards of conduct and its ethics code. Stillman resigned Nov. 10. On Nov. 18, he was hired as interim police chief of the Cleveland Metroparks.
Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn, sued the city Oct. 14, 2020, partly based on the length of time of the investigation.
Jones, the suspect who Rogers shot at Beachwood Place, submitted a demand letter to the Northern Ohio Risk Management Association based on Rogers’ actions that day. Beachwood’s former insurance pool made an award to Jones in the low six figures, his lawyer, Marcus Sidoti of Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein in Cleveland, previously told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Jones was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in a state prison in three cases before Judge Michael Russo in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for his part in the Beachwood Place incident. He will be eligible for parole on April 17, 2030.