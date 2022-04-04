Beachwood’s City Council approved a plan to acquire license plate reader equipment to enhance the police department’s ability to apprehend suspects, according to a March 22 news release.
The technology has been widely adopted by a majority of law enforcement departments nationwide and has proven to be highly effective, the release stated.
“Having this technology will better align our law enforcement work with what’s happening nationwide, and it will offer greater protection to our local community,” Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said in the release.
[ Beachwood Mayor Berns discusses safety, infrastructure ]
The electronic devices have high-speed cameras that scan each passing vehicle, detect the license plate, read it and record it, identifying time and location. If the plate matches a “hot list,” the devices alert law enforcement.
Beachwood Police Department and the city’s IT department collaborated to determine what equipment would best suit its needs.
LPR technology has become a useful tool in deterrence and detection of criminal activity, as well as in solving crimes after they occur, and the use of this equipment is critical in promoting the safety of the city’s residents and visitors, according to the release.
“We are grateful that the mayor and city council supported the purchase of the LPR technology and we look forward to its implementation,” Police Chief Katherine Dolan said in the release.