Mayor Martin S. Horwitz has requested that people arriving from New Jersey, New York and Florida to self-quarantine to stem the spread of COVID-19.
In a March 27 alert, he wrote, “Thanks to everyone in our community who has been so cooperative in practicing social distancing and staying at home per Governor (Mike) DeWine’s Stay-At-Home Order.
“We are concerned about the increase in cars we have seen in Beachwood with New York/New Jersey license plates,” he wrote. “While we are under a Stay-At-Home Order, it is not the time to invite guests from out of town. We also know that very shortly the snowbirds from Florida will be returning. Both New York and Florida are considered to be ‘hotspots’ of coronavirus, far higher than anything we are currently experiencing.
“To protect our city: if you have New York/New Jersey visitors, or if you or members of your family are returning from Florida, we request that you participate in a voluntary 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival in Beachwood.”