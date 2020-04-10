Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz asked owners of businesses in the city that have elevators to limit the number of people traveling in an elevator at the same time to two.
“For your protection and to help reduce the spread of the virus during this unprecedented time of caution, we ask that you post signs at each floor of the elevator asking that no more than two people travel in an elevator at the same time,” Horwitz wrote to business owners on April 9. “This is an additional safety precaution which we believe will help as we continue the practice of social distancing.”