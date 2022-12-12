The Beachwood School Board will delay until Dec. 15 discussions and votes on seeking levies to fund rebuilding Bryden Elementary School and Hilltop Elementary School, as well as updates to the Fairmount preschool – a project that will cost is $69.4 million – due to at least one board member unable to attend the Dec. 12 school board meeting.
“Due to a COVID-19 illness, all five members cannot be present at tonight’s Board of Education meeting, during which two important resolutions on the elementary facilities master plan are under consideration,”a notice at Beachwood Schools website reads. The elementary facilities resolution items have been moved to a special meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Beachwood Board of Education at 24601 Fairmount Blvd.”
The first is a resolution to approve the master plan, and the second begins the process of placing a bond levy on the May 2023 ballot.
A recording of the special meeting will be available to the public on the elementary facilities updates page.
The Dec. 12 board of education meeting will take place at 7 p.m. with a revised agenda.
To watch either meeting, visit youtube.com/@BeachwoodBison.