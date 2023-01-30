During a Jan. 10 meeting, the Beachwood Board of Education passed the final resolution needed to place a bond levy on the May 2 general election ballot.
The bond levy seeks to allow construction of two new elementary schools – one at Bryden Elementary School for grades kindergarten through second grade and another at Hilltop Elementary School for grades three through five, as well as support updates to the Fairmount Early Childhood Center’s pre-kindergarten facilities.
The first resolution unanimously passed at a Dec. 15, 2022, meeting, declaring the necessity of placing the issue on the May 2 ballot. The principal amount of the bond is $65 million to be paid over a maximum of 37 years, with an estimated 5.25% interest rate per year, payable semiannually, according to a news release from the district.
The Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer certified that the 3.95 mill-bond issue amounts to $138.25 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value. The monthly cost to homeowners is $51.84. This is based upon the current Beachwood median home value of $450,000, which is taxed at a value of $157,500, the release said.
If approved by voters, the funds would be collected starting in 2024.