Beachwood City Schools announced fall sports programs are back on with high school athletes returning to practice on Aug. 26.
Middle school fall sports programs will restart on Aug. 31.
According to Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis, the first football game of the season will be Sept. 11 against Crestwood High School in Mantua.
Fall sports were postponed following a July 30 recommendation from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, and although the district’s sports programs were shut down the following day,
Hardis told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 25, “You’re not going to get a quote from me saying that I’m worried about our team winning that game.”
Hardis said coaches have remained in contact with their players and continued motivating them to stay in good condition.
“So they’ll know, probably tomorrow afternoon, how well that worked,” Hardis said with a laugh. “But being around the neighborhood and around the schools, I do see a lot of kids trying to condition. They’re running and we’re hearing about workouts that coaches have all assigned them to complete at home.”
He hopes sports will ramp up quickly to prepare students for competition. If all goes as planned, sports such as soccer and volleyball should also compete the week of Sept. 11.
Protocols used over the summer during offseason workouts will remain in place this fall.
“These include masks at all times when they’re not engaged in the real rigorous physical activity and all kinds of sanitizing protocols,” Hardis said.
Locker rooms will not be in use. Instead, student-athletes will have designated spaces for their belongings outside or in the gym.
“We’re staying as safe as we possibly can,” Hardis said.
The district’s head coaches have remained on contract. Assistant coaches were to be rehired on Aug. 26 at a special board meeting.