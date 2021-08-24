Beachwood High School has canceled its home football game against John Marshall High School scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 27 due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Bison also canceled its first game against Orange that was scheduled for Aug. 20.
Both games were canceled after a student-athlete on Beachwood’s team was symptomatic and thus suspected to have COVID-19.
Beachwood Athletic Director Ryan Peters told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 20 Beachwood canceled its game against Orange in the late morning of Aug. 20 while the school waited for the student’s test results.
“We wish we had test results earlier today, but as a precaution, the right thing to do was to call the game while we’re waiting results,” Peters said. “We felt it wasn’t fair for us to continue to not to allow Orange to find another game while we’re still waiting test results.”
Beachwood announced the game’s cancellation with social media posts and an email from Superintendent Robert P. Hardis sent to booster members and those who purchased tickets for the evening’s game.
In the letter, Hardis said the student-athlete is “suspected positive for COVID-19” while they await test results. Due to the close contact this player – whom Peters said is “a player who plays with everyone” – had with many football athletes – the game was canceled.
Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell said Orange was not a part of the decision to cancel the game and was notified at about 11 a.m. Aug. 20.
Campbell said that Orange High School in Pepper Pike was able to scramble in order to find an opponent for tonight. The Lions ventured a little over 100 miles southeast to Toronto, Ohio, to play Toronto High School at 7:30 p.m. Orange fell 33-20,
“We were fortunate it was an away game, so we already had our buses and everyone mobilized and prepared for an away event,” Campbell told the CJN Aug. 20. “It’s just that a 10-minute drive the Beachwood has now turned into an hour and 50 minutes to Toronto.”
Campbell and Peters both said it’s unlikely the schools’ highly-anticipated rivalry will be rescheduled. Both schools have football games scheduled every week, meaning finding a date would be tricky.
“The only way that it would get rescheduled this season is if both of us had an open week on the same day,” Peters said.
This was the second year in a row the Beachwood-Orange football game did not happen. Last year, both schools had shortened seasons and did not meet due to COVID protocols.
Campbell and Peters both expressed their sympathies to the Beachwood player and his family, hoping for a speedy recovery.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as they await test results for the student athlete,” Peters said. “It’s a very difficult situation, but it’s one of those situations where we have to err on the side of safety first.”
Peters said Beachwood follows safety protocols outlined by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health regarding the handling of a COVID-19 diagnosis. If the player tests positive, the school’s football players who came into contact with them may continue to attend school if they are vaccinated and remain symptom free. The school district will require players show proof of vaccination. Vaccinated players will be required to quarantine from sports and extracurricular activities for at least three days, where they will need to take a rapid antigen test.
If the test is negative, they must submit the negative test to the district and will then be allowed to resume all activities. Unvaccinated close contacts will have to quarantine for 10 days away from school, sports and extracurricular activities.
Unrelated to any recent COVID-19 protocols, Beachwood’s home football game against Kirtland scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 3 was also canceled.
Peters told the CJN this decision was made in the spring.