The city of Beachwood canceled its summer camp programs on April 30. They are: KIDZ, Bison, Sports, Teen Travel and Theatre Camps.
“COVID-19 continues to remain a serious threat,” Karen Carmen, community services director, and Pete Conces, recreation supervisor, wrote in an email to parents and campers.
“As always, the health, safety and welfare of our campers, staff and families remain our top priority. With their best interest in mind, we made the very difficult decision to cancel our summer camp programs.
“We are very proud of our camp programs. We intend to offer these programs next summer with the same passion, quality and excitement as we have in the past. Summer camps in Beachwood will continue to be a mainstay of our community as they have been for over 40 years.”
Registrants will receive a 100% refund in the manner in which they paid. Credit card and check refunds will be processed promptly and should be received in a minimum of 30 days.