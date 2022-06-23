Beachwood City Council approved spending approximately $280,000 toward the design of a $1 million design for a $17.6 million project that will reconfigure the Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road intersection, as well as the bridge over and ramps to Interstate 271.
The third time was the charm for the project, 10 years in the making, which twice in prior years failed to garner support from Beachwood City Council.
During the public comment period at its June 21 meeting, residents voiced opposition and business owners weighed in in favor of the project, citing congestion and accidents.
The legislation obligates the city to contribute 20% toward the design and “cooperate with the (state) director of transportation in the development and construction” of the project, which will do the following:
• Widen, adding turn lanes and signal improvements on Chagrin Boulevard from west of Richmond Road to the Beachwood east corporation limit
• Widen the I-271 northbound exit ramp to Chagrin Boulevard
• Widen the I-271 southbound exit ramp to Chagrin Boulevard
• Widen the Chagrin Boulevard bridge over I-271 to six lanes
• Rehabilitate Richmond Road from south of Chagrin Boulevard to Bryden Road
• Widen eastbound Chagrin Boulevard west of Park East Drive and westbound Chagrin Boulevard between Park East Drive and I-271 northbound ramps
• Widen the Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road intersection.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns backed the project in a statement prior to the council’s public comment period as did council president Alec Isaacson. Berns had made the intersection construction a plank of his mayoral campaign.
“We’re not going to build this project by ourselves,” Berns said prior to the council debate. “If this project comes to fruition, we’re going to request additional funds from ODOT. The federal government has a lot of money right now. … The state has a lot of money right now and the time is ripe to be going after that but we can’t go after it if we don’t have plans.”
Councilman Josh Mintz made the motion to approve the ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign the contract. Councilwoman June Taylor provided the second.
Council members Barbara Bellin Janovitz and president Alec Isaacson, who both opposed the project in 2017, voted in favor of the project. City council voted 6-1 to approve the project 1 with councilman Mike Burkons dissenting.
“I just don’t understand why we’re green lighting a million-dollar contract when there’s been tremendous outspoken people against this,” Burkons said. “And I think basically what it’s going to do is in six, seven months, ‘Oh we’re already halfway there. Let’s continue this project.’ I think it’s irresponsible. I think it’s irresponsible with our money. I think it’s irresponsible with ODOT’s money.”
In response to questions about the bidding process from Burkons, Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings said that the city used a competitive bidding process in 2016 and received proposals from four engineering firms prior to choosing GPD Group in Akron.
The project is expected to start in 2026 and take two construction seasons.