David Lapierre will be the new executive director of the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce effective March 20, Michael Gray, president of the chamber, wrote in an email to chamber members. He replaces Megan Baechle, who was hired in September 2021 and left Nov. 30, 2022, to accept another position.
Gray said the past few months have been difficult for the chamber and in the absence of an executive director, the chamber has struggled to connect with members. He thanked those who stepped up to help during that time, while admitting the replacement took longer than expected.
“Despite their other business and personal commitments, several of our board members have volunteered their time to handle the important administrative matters relative to the day-to-day operation of the Chamber and they have been hard at work to find the right candidate to fill the position of executive director so we can get back to business,” he said. “We sincerely apologize that our responsiveness has not been what you have been used to. We appreciate your patience and continued commitment to the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce. We are confident that our Chamber will rebound, and we will be better than ever,” he wrote.
Gray said Lapierre brings a wealth of experience in the business world as well as the chamber arena.
“David’s ability to make connections and manage projects is just what the board has been looking for,” Gray said. “The executive committee will work closely with David to onboard and orient him to his new role.”
He said under Lapierres’ guidance, he is confident the 300-member chamber will continue to rebound and rebuild.
“One of the goals for 2023 is to redefine the relationship with our partners to enhance the value of the connection with the Chamber,” Gray said.