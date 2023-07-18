Beachwood City Council unanimously accepted a settlement with the Fraternal Order of Police that would see former Beachwood Police officer Blake Rogers reinstated at a July 18 special city council meeting.
The agreement calls for Rogers to also receive $230,000 in back pay, with 400 hours deducted from his sick leave balance. Upon accepting the settlement, the next step would be for Rogers to meet all of the return of duty obligations outlined in the agreement, including Rogers obtaining Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy recertification and passing standard fitness duty examinations.
Rogers was terminated after shooting a Cleveland man in the parking lot of Beachwood Place on June 27, 2019. The incident happened when Jaquan Jones was spotted by mall security in connection with the theft of a $59 hat from Dillard’s.
According to Cleveland Jewish News reports, Rogers spotted Jones attempting to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle and fired two shots at the vehicle, hitting Jones. During the incident, Jones also ran over Roger’s foot and escaped. He was apprehended on July 25, 2019, in an unrelated narcotics arrest in Cleveland and later pleaded guilty to felonious assault and other related charges. He was sentenced to 12 to 16 years at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe.
Rogers initially was placed on paid leave on June 28, 2019, as is police procedure. He received his annual salary of $92,206.40 plus benefits, but was terminated on Feb. 22, 2021. He didn’t receive compensation following the termination.
The FOP appealed that termination, sending the matter to arbitration in July 2021, resulting in an order for Rogers to be reinstated with back pay. The city of Beachwood appealed the arbitration award to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Peter Corrigan denied the city’s motion to vacate the arbitration award – once again ordering Rogers to be reinstated with back pay in February. The city again appealed that decision to the 8th District Court of Appeals.
The appeal was still pending at the time of the settlement.
At the meeting, council heard comments from several residents and nonresidents who expressed their disappointment over the scheduling of the meeting for 9 a.m. on a Tuesday, as well as the decision to move the council’s executive session before the public comment portion of the meeting.
When asked after the meeting why it was decided to hold it at 9 a.m. and not in the evening like normal council meetings, council president Alec Isaacson said it was to accommodate council member schedules. If the meeting was not held when it was, he said council would have been unable to discuss the settlement until July 24, which he said felt like “too long of a delay.”
One of those remarks came from Black Lives Matter Cleveland representative Kareem Henton. Noting that although he is not a Beachwood resident, he wanted to see city leadership be held responsible for its response to the June 2019 incident.
“Black Lives Matter is calling for an independent investigation to be conducted and reported to the public,” Henton said. “All city officials and employees who saw the footage of the shooting in the days after the incident occurred, either actively or through their silence, allowed the city to handle (this) in the way that they did.”
Henton said without accountability for procedural mistakes, he fears there is “no deterrent” that would prevent mistakes from being repeated in future incidents.
“Four years have passed, and the public still does not know which city officials are responsible for the way this was handled and the mistakes that were made,” he said. “Instead of addressing this, the city called a last-minute council meeting at 9 a.m. when many have to be at work. Likely, it is to sweep this entire debacle under the rug as quietly as possible without those responsible for the mistakes being held accountable. This is insulting, and shows the city is not able to be trusted to investigate themselves.”
Henton reiterated his wish to see any council member who agreed to pass the settlement only do so on the condition that they would also later approve the allocation of funds for an “independent investigation” to be conducted by a law firm “with no ties to the city or city officials.”
“These serious mistakes have cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars to date,” he said. “... Yes, I am from another city. But, you have a responsibility to the residents and to the many who come to your friendly city. So, as you potentially jockey to save colleagues from embarrassment and accountability, ask yourself, is your current decision-making, or will your upcoming decision-making make residents and the people who come to your city any safer?”
Before the vote, Isaacson opened the floor to any council members who wanted to publicly discuss the vote for the record. Councilman Mike Burkons expressed interest in exploring Henton’s suggestion of an independent investigation, asking the council to consider voting on a motion to explore those options and visit it later as a separate ordinance.
Isaacson also agreed there is merit in Henton’s suggestion, adding that he “empathizes with the concerns of the community, and understand and empathize with the concerns on Mr. Henton and the members of Black Lives Matter.” But when it came to approving the settlement, Isaacson said it came down to time and numbers.
“The choice we are confronted with is to bring him back, reinstate him to his job and give him back pay, or reject the settlement,” he said. “If we reject the settlement, the appeal continues. That is more money and more time. Ultimately, my concern is that we’re going to be back here in a year, looking at this exact situation, except with bottom-line numbers (that are) much larger. ... The choice we’re stuck with here is difficult to make and, unfortunately, one that is not going to be a pleasant choice for us to make.”
Following the unanimous vote to accept the settlement, Burkons officially presented his motion to explore Henton’s idea of an independent investigation into the city’s procedure following the incident, suggesting that the city defers law firm selection and the development of investigation parameters to Black Lives Matter Cleveland.
This motion passed 5-1, with Burkons, Isaacson, council members Josh Mintz, Danielle Shoykhet and June Taylor voting yes. Taylor added her “yes” vote came with the stipulation that there are some “financial discussions” to keep costs down.
Councilwoman Barbara Bellin Janovitz voted no, adding her decision was because there was “no meat” to the motion yet and that she could not comfortably approve it before it was a more developed idea.
Councilman Eric Synenberg chose to abstain from the vote, citing similar reasons as Janovitz’s no.
In a statement sent to the CJN after the meeting, Burkons called the approved motion a “positive note.”
“The serious and numerous mistakes made by the City which the arbitrator referenced have cost the City hundreds of thousands of dollars to date,” he said. “If there isn’t transparency or accountability for the way the City chose to handle this incident resulting in significant consequences, then there isn’t any deterrent to prevent similar mistakes from happening again.”
At the meeting, Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings suggested city administration, council and Henton discuss coming up with a law firm together, and that the motion be presented as a separate ordinance in another meeting to cap costs.
The next steps would be a legal and personnel meeting to determine “what this all looks like, and then we move on from there,” Isaacson said in closing the meeting.
In a news release sent to the CJN following the meeting, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said, “Given all the facts, this agreement is in the best interest of the city.”
This is a developing story.