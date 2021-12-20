Beachwood City Council is seeking to fill the council seat to be vacated by Councilman Justin Berns when he is sworn in as the city’s new mayor.
The city on Dec. 16 posted an announcement listing the qualifications for filling the council position. To be appointed, a successful candidate should be a Beachwood resident of more than a year and registered to vote. The city has 45 days to fill the vacancy.
Here is the announcement, in part:
“If you have lived in Beachwood for more than a year and are registered to vote, you can apply to be appointed to Beachwood City Council.
“Due to the results of the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election, Councilman Justin Berns will be sworn in as mayor of the city of Beachwood effective Jan. 1, 2022, thereby vacating his city council seat.
“Qualified residents interested in public service are encouraged to send a resume to the Clerk of Council at 25325 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122 by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022. Once the mailing deadline has passed, council will review resumes and schedule interviews with applicants.
“Members of Beachwood City Council typically attend two Monday-night meetings each month, plus committee meetings as assigned.” Berns’ council term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.